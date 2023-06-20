Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equifax Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFX   US2944291051

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
229.77 USD   -1.13%
05:01aBusinesses Lean on Revolving Credit Amidst Rising Financial Stress
GL
06/14Households' Wealth in Canada Continues to Climb in Q1, Notes TD
MT
06/13Vesta Announces Integration with the Work Number® from Equifax to Help Increase Lender Efficiency
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Businesses Lean on Revolving Credit Amidst Rising Financial Stress

06/20/2023 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equifax Canada Market Pulse Quarterly Business Credit Trends Report - Q1 2023

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data suggests a pattern of credit expansion and a significant shift in credit usage, indicating potential challenges for businesses according to the Equifax Canada Market Pulse Business Credit Trends Report for Q1 2023. Additionally, it highlights growing financial stress in the industrial and financial trades.

The total outstanding balance on bank-issued installment loans in Canada currently stands at $12.9 Billion, which experienced a year-over-year decline of 2.4 per cent, a first since 2019 when Equifax began monitoring this data. By contrast, during the same period, credit card balances grew by 15 per cent, while lines of credit showed an 11 per cent increase.

“The decline in installment loans and the shift towards credit card usage could be impeding their growth potential and hindering their ability to make larger investments,” said Jeff Brown, Head of Commercial Solutions at Equifax Canada.

Of particular significance in the report is the decline in loan balances, considering that installment loan balances grew by more than 35 per cent compared to 2020. This suggests that borrowers could increasingly gravitate towards credit products that don’t lock them into fixed repayment periods and offer greater flexibility in terms of interest rates. The recent hikes in interest rates by the Bank of Canada may have contributed to this shifting trend.

SLUMP IN NEW BUSINESS STARTS
In Q1 we saw a slowdown in new business openings, which is a deviation from the previous growth trajectory. For the past two years, the months of January, February, and March showed a consistent month-over-month increase in business establishments as the economy began to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. However, in 2023, there has been a noticeable dip in new business starts at the start of the year. As of the end of February, new business starts are down year-over-year by 16.5 per cent in Ontario, 14.2 per cent in B.C., 11.4 per cent in Alberta and 7.5 per cent in Quebec.

INDUSTRIAL AND FINANCIAL TRADES SHOW SIGNS OF STRESS
The industrial and financial trades are also showing signs of financial stress. “Delinquencies in industrial trades are nearing pre-pandemic levels, with late delinquencies rising by nine per cent within a 60-day window annually,” highlighted Brown. “We’re seeing this primarily in trades located in British Columbia and Alberta, suggesting that businesses operating in these regions are facing a particularly challenging economic environment.”

Brown further emphasized the impact of early delinquencies on both financial and industrial trades. “The persistent rise in early delinquency rates in these trades suggests that businesses are struggling to meet their financial obligations,” he explained. “Typically, businesses prioritize paying their suppliers to maintain operations, but it is disturbing to see consecutive quarterly increases in delinquencies on the supplier side as well.”

MAJORITY OF CANADIAN BUSINESSES HAVE A POSITIVE OUTLOOK
Despite the challenges posed by rising interest rates and high inflation, Statistics Canada data shows that 73.5 per cent of businesses surveyed are optimistic about their future over the next 12 months.

“Equifax data also suggests some regional gains in the demand for commercial credit, which is a positive sign and speaks to the resilience and optimism of Canadian businesses,” Brown acknowledged. “However, it is essential to consider the potential consequences of the current credit landscape. Equifax Canada continues to monitor the situation closely and provides crucial data to support businesses and lenders so they can make informed credit decisions during these uncertain times.”

As borrowing behaviours continue to evolve, financial institutions and lending organizations should consider adapting their offerings to meet the changing demands of consumers and businesses. Understanding these trends can help individuals and organizations make informed decisions regarding their credit choices.

About Equifax
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.ca.

Contact: 
Andrew FindlaterEquifax Canada Media Relations
SELECT Public RelationsMediaRelationsCanada@equifax.com
afindlater@selectpr.ca 
(647) 444-1197 


All news about EQUIFAX INC.
05:01aBusinesses Lean on Revolving Credit Amidst Rising Financial Stress
GL
06/14Households' Wealth in Canada Continues to Climb in Q1, Notes TD
MT
06/13Vesta Announces Integration with the Work Number® from Equifax to Help Increase Lender ..
CI
06/06Increased Demand for Credit Continues and Delinquency Rates Rise as Some Consumers Stru..
GL
05/26Insider Sell: Equifax
MT
05/24EQUIFAX INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18Equifax : How Digital Employment and Income Verifications Support Streamlined Lending ...
PU
05/17Equifax Enhances Mortgage Verification Portfolio with Launch of Employment Select+&trad..
PR
05/16Equifax : Public Offering of Senior Notes Due 2028 - Form 8-K
PU
05/16Equifax Helps Employers Combat Unemployment Fraud With New Unemployment Claims Fraud Wa..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUIFAX INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 314 M - -
Net income 2023 681 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,0x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 28 180 M 28 180 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,29x
EV / Sales 2024 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart EQUIFAX INC.
Duration : Period :
Equifax Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUIFAX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 229,77 $
Average target price 224,80 $
Spread / Average Target -2,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Begor Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Gamble Chief Financial Officer, COO & Executive VP
Mark L. Feidler Non-Executive Chairman
Bryson R. Koehler EVP, Chief Technology, Data & Analytics Officer
John A. McKinley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUIFAX INC.18.22%28 180
S&P GLOBAL, INC.17.99%126 779
RELX PLC14.12%63 169
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION10.53%60 887
MSCI, INC.2.70%38 249
WOLTERS KLUWER17.69%30 861
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer