Equifax Inc. specializes in supplying information services to individuals and businesses. The group develops solutions for collecting, processing, and managing information to be used in decision-making optimization. Equifax Inc. offers recording and analysis tools used to evaluate and interpret information about consumers and companies (credit information, demographic, declarative, and behavioral information, etc.) and for making better decisions with regard to credit risk management, fraud prevention, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (76.7%), Australia (6%), the United Kingdom (5.1%), Canada (4.9%) and other (7.3%).

Sector Professional Information Services