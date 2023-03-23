Equifax : 2022 Shareholder Letter

A few of our 2022 highlights include:

We delivered more than 100 new products for the third year in a row with a Vitality Index of 13%, a new record for Equifax. New product revenue in 2022 was $650 million, up over 50% from about $420 million in 2021.

U.S. Information Solutions is leading the industry with a new mortgage credit report that includes 15 telecommunications, pay TV and utilities attributes to help streamline the mortgage underwriting process and support loans within the secondary mortgage market. Equifax is the first and only in the industry to provide these differentiated insights, which were made available to Equifax customers in the first quarter of 2023 and can help create greater home ownership opportunities for more than 191 million U.S. consumers, 80% of whom have traditional credit files, but may benefit from additional insights into their financial profile that can make mortgage underwriting faster and easier.

Workforce Solutions introduced the TotalVerify™ data hub, a single source for obtaining the data insights that social service agencies, lenders, background screeners and employers leverage to build trust, enable safety, verify information and assess risk. TotalVerify is the culmination of years of Equifax development, augmented by the acquisition of Appriss Insights in 2021. This secure, multi-faceteddata and analytics hub is anchored by The Work Number® database and powered by the Equifax Cloud. Workforce Solutions data is driving a Vitality Index approximately two times the company average.

Our International business continues to execute well, with particular strength in our LATAM New Product Innovation. With a regional Vitality Index well above our 10% long term target, the International team is creating solutions that fit each of the 11 countries in the LATAM region to expand and accelerate growth.