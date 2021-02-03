Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equifax Inc.    EFX

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equifax : Adds Audrey Boone Tillman to Board of Directors

02/03/2021 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Audrey Boone Tillman

Equifax is adding Audrey Boone Tillman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Aflac Incorporated, to its board of directors. Tillman is the third woman to join the Equifax board in two years.

Tillman brings a wealth of experience and diverse perspective to the Equifax board. Since 2014, she has served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Aflac, the U.S.'s largest provider of supplemental insurance, and oversees the company's legal division and functions related to human resources, compliance, government relations, global cybersecurity and the office of the corporate secretary.

Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax, is thrilled to have this new voice join the board. '[Tillman's] broad legal and business background, involvement in business strategy and operations, as well as her depth of experience in human resources, compliance and government relations, will benefit Equifax as we continue to invest in our cloud data and technology, people and new products to drive new innovation and growth.'

A veteran of Aflac, Tillman joined the supplemental insurance giant in 1996 and has held roles of increasing significance, including serving as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. With Equifax looking to continue its record growth, Tillman can rely on her Aflac experience to advise on strategic growth opportunities. In her tenure at Aflac, she was instrumental in helping launch Aflac Japan as a standalone subsidiary by working closely with U.S. state insurance regulators and Japanese government officials.

A graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and University of Georgia School of Law, Tillman is a decorated professional having received numerous awards and accolades from the business and legal communities. She was the recipient of the 2016 Diamond Award, the highest honor given by the Corporate Counsel Women of Color Association. In 2017, she was named to Black Enterprise magazine's list of Most Powerful Women in Business and Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America. That same year she received the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Corporate Counsel Award and Inside Counsel's Transformative Leadership Awards in the General Counsel of the Year and Insurance categories. Most recently, she was named to Black Enterprise magazine's 2019 Most Powerful Women in Business list for three consecutive years and Women's Inc. 2019 Top Corporate Counsel.

Disclaimer

Equifax Inc. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 22:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUIFAX INC.
05:54pEQUIFAX : Adds Audrey Boone Tillman to Board of Directors
PU
08:31aEQUIFAX : Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Fourth Quarter..
PR
02/02EQUIFAX : Namely Partnership Delivers Automated Verification Benefits to More SM..
PU
02/01S4 Capital's MightyHive Purchases Google Partner Datalicious
MT
01/28Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Buying Windular Research For C$15 Million, Pl..
MT
01/26EQUIFAX : Workforce Solutions Introduces "Mortgage Complete" and "Mortgage Compl..
PR
01/19EXPERIAN : revenue beats target; expects fourth-quarter growth to ease
RE
01/14EQUIFAX : Automated Verifications from Equifax Help Drive Efficiency for Auto Lo..
PR
01/13VIDEO : Mark Begor Joins CNBC To Discuss Kount Acquisition
PU
01/08EQUIFAX : Why the Equifax Acquisition of Kount is a Big Deal
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 080 M - -
Net income 2020 583 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,1x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 21 749 M 21 749 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,05x
EV / Sales 2021 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 11 200
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart EQUIFAX INC.
Duration : Period :
Equifax Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUIFAX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 205,79 $
Last Close Price 180,46 $
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark W. Begor Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Thomas Hartman President-International
Mark L. Feidler Non-Executive Chairman
John W. Gamble Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bryson R. Koehler Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUIFAX INC.-6.42%21 952
S&P GLOBAL INC.0.42%79 422
RELX PLC4.02%48 988
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.07%42 051
WOLTERS KLUWER2.81%22 379
TRANSUNION-6.50%17 654
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ