Equifax : Adds Audrey Boone Tillman to Board of Directors

Audrey Boone Tillman

Equifax is adding Audrey Boone Tillman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel at Aflac Incorporated, to its board of directors. Tillman is the third woman to join the Equifax board in two years.

Tillman brings a wealth of experience and diverse perspective to the Equifax board. Since 2014, she has served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Aflac, the U.S.'s largest provider of supplemental insurance, and oversees the company's legal division and functions related to human resources, compliance, government relations, global cybersecurity and the office of the corporate secretary.

Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax, is thrilled to have this new voice join the board. '[Tillman's] broad legal and business background, involvement in business strategy and operations, as well as her depth of experience in human resources, compliance and government relations, will benefit Equifax as we continue to invest in our cloud data and technology, people and new products to drive new innovation and growth.'

A veteran of Aflac, Tillman joined the supplemental insurance giant in 1996 and has held roles of increasing significance, including serving as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. With Equifax looking to continue its record growth, Tillman can rely on her Aflac experience to advise on strategic growth opportunities. In her tenure at Aflac, she was instrumental in helping launch Aflac Japan as a standalone subsidiary by working closely with U.S. state insurance regulators and Japanese government officials.

A graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and University of Georgia School of Law, Tillman is a decorated professional having received numerous awards and accolades from the business and legal communities. She was the recipient of the 2016 Diamond Award, the highest honor given by the Corporate Counsel Women of Color Association. In 2017, she was named to Black Enterprise magazine's list of Most Powerful Women in Business and Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America. That same year she received the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Corporate Counsel Award and Inside Counsel's Transformative Leadership Awards in the General Counsel of the Year and Insurance categories. Most recently, she was named to Black Enterprise magazine's 2019 Most Powerful Women in Business list for three consecutive years and Women's Inc. 2019 Top Corporate Counsel.