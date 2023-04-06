Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equifax Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFX   US2944291051

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
196.41 USD   -1.50%
04:21pEquifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for First Quarter 2023 Results
PR
03/31Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Equifax to $235 From $240, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
03/27Baptista Research Initiates Coverage on Equifax With Hold Rating, $216.10 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for First Quarter 2023 Results

04/06/2023 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 in a release to be issued on April 19 after the market closes.

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on April 20, in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Related presentation materials will be published on investor.equifax.com on April 20 at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call:
US/Canada: (877) 559-1190
International: (201) 389-0916

Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Webcast:
To view the webcast and slide presentation, please click the link and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on investor.equifax.com beginning on April 21.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Tiffany Smith for Equifax
mediainquiries@equifax.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-announces-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-for-first-quarter-2023-results-301791470.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about EQUIFAX INC.
04:21pEquifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for First Quarter 2023 Resu..
PR
03/31Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Equifax to $235 From $240, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
03/27Baptista Research Initiates Coverage on Equifax With Hold Rating, $216.10 Price Target
MT
03/27Equifax Introduces New OneScore Scoring Model to Help Expand Access to Credit and Drive..
PR
03/27Equifax Introduces New OneScore Scoring Model to Help Expand Access to Credit and Drive..
CI
03/23Equifax : 2022 Shareholder Letter
PU
03/23Equifax Inc Receives a Shareholder Proposal from The City of Philadelphia Public Employ..
CI
03/22Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Equifax to $190 From $194, Maintains Equal-Weigh..
MT
03/21Equifax Releases 2022 Security Annual Report
PR
03/21Equifax Canada Launches Industry-Leading Fraud Prevention Platform FraudIQ Manager&trad..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUIFAX INC.
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer