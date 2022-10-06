Advanced search
    EFX   US2944291051

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
174.32 USD   -3.14%
04:31pEquifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
10/04Equifax : Building Cybersecurity Awareness, Every Month
PU
10/04Equifax Introduces CloudControl to Strengthen Digital Supply Chain Security for Company's Products and Services
PR
Equifax Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call for Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/06/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 in a release to be issued on October 19 after the market closes.

Equifax will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on October 20, in which senior management will discuss financial and business results for the quarter. Related presentation materials will be published on investor.equifax.com on October 20 at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call:
US/Canada:  (877) 559-1190
International: (201) 389-0916

Please dial the appropriate number 5-10 minutes prior to the call to complete registration. Name and affiliation/company are required to join the call.

Webcast:
To view the webcast and slide presentation, please click the link and enter your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on investor.equifax.com beginning on October 21.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Kate Walker for Equifax
mediainquiries@equifax.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-announces-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-for-third-quarter-2022-results-301643048.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
