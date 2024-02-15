ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) will participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer, and Trevor Burns, Senior Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations, will attend the Evercore ISI Payments & FinTech Innovators Forum on Thursday, February 29, 2024, including participating in a Fireside Chat at 9:40 A.M. Eastern Time. John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer, and Trevor Burns will attend the Bank of America Information & Business Services Conference on Thursday, March 14, 2024, including participating in a Fireside Chat at 2:15 P.M. Eastern Time. The company invites investors to join live webcasts of these Fireside Chat events at: https://investor.equifax.com/news-events/ir-calendar . A replay of each of the Fireside Chats will be available within 24 hours after the event on the company's Investor Relations website.

Trevor Burns will attend the Citi FinTech Conference on Wednesday, February 28, 2024; the RBC Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024; and the Oppenheimer Virtual Bus Tour on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 15,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com .

