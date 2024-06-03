AS OF APRIL 2024, TOTAL U.S. CONSUMER DEBT was $17.46 trillion, up 2.8% from April 2023. Mortgage debt, including home equity loans, accounted for $12.73 trillion, a 72.9% share of total debt, while non-mortgage consumer debt totaled $4.74 trillion, with 34.6% of non-mortgage consumer debt attributable to auto loans and leases and 31.9% attributable to student loans.

Consumer Credit Observations:

As of April 2024, total U.S. consumer debt was $17.46 trillion dollars, up 2.8% from April 2023.

Mortgage debt, including home equity loans, accounts for $12.73 trillion, making up 72.9% of total U.S. consumer debt. First mortgages were 95.7% of mortgage debt outstanding. Home Equity Lines of Credit (HELOCs) were 2.7% of mortgage debt outstanding.

Non-mortgage debt totaled $4.74 trillion in April 2024 and breaks down into: 34.6% from auto loans and leases. 31.9% from student loans. 22.7% from credit card balances.

Non-mortgage consumer debt write-offs came in at $12.60 billion, an increase of 46.1% from April 2023.

Auto Loans and Leases Observations:

Total outstanding balances on auto loans and leases increased 3.2% year-over-year to $1.64 trillion.

The number of outstanding accounts was 86.9 million, which is comparable to April 2023 levels.

The severe balance delinquency (60+ days past due) rate in April 2024 was 1.3%, which is 18 basis points higher than April 2023.

Bankcard Portfolio Observations:

Outstanding balances on bankcards increased 10.0% to $1.01 trillion year-over-year.

The number of outstanding accounts was 550.0 million, a 3.3% increase from a year ago.

The severe balance delinquency rate (60+ days past due), as of April 2024 was 3.06%. In April 2023, the rate was 2.35%.

Average bankcard utilization for April 2024 was 21.0%, compared to 20.5% in April 2023.

