Equifax : Aviso aos Acionistas

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Equifax Inc (Company), ISIN BRE1FXBDR000, hereby informs the details of the Company's securities sale transaction, in connection with the notice to market

"DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR PROGRAM", released in 30/03/2023.

Details of the Sale Trade

Name: EQUIFAX INC

ISIN No: US02364W1053

TICKER SYMBOL: EFX

Net Price per Underlying Security: USD 198,02

Applicable Charges: The value informed above has already been deducted of operational charges related to the sale (Brokerage and SEC fees)

FX Details (US$/R$)

Conversion Date: 05/05/2023

FX Rate: R$ 4,9691

Payment Date BRL: 11/05/2023

Final BRL Rate per BDR: R$ 12,511105263

Obs.: The value informed above has already been deducted of 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee