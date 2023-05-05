Equifax : Aviso aos Acionistas

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Equifax Inc (Empresa), código ISIN BRE1FXBDR000, informa abaixo o detalhamento sobre a operação de Venda das ações da Empresa, em conexão com o aviso disponibilizado
-
mercado "ENCERRAMENTO DO PROGRAMA DE BDR NÃO PATROCINADO" em 30/03/2023.
Dados da Venda
Nome: EQUIFAX INC
ISIN: US02364W1053
TICKER: EFX
Preço de Venda Lastro: USD 198,02
Encargos aplicáveis: O valor informado acima já está deduzido das taxas operacionais referente a venda (taxa de corretagem e taxa SEC).
Dados da Conversão (US$/R$)
Data da Conversão: 05/05/2023
Taxa de Conversão: R$ 4,9691
Data de Pagamento BRL: 11/05/2023
Valor BRL Líquido por BDR: R$ 12,511105263
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Equifax Inc (Company), ISIN BRE1FXBDR000, hereby informs the details of the Company's securities sale transaction, in connection with the notice to market
"DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR PROGRAM", released in 30/03/2023.
Details of the Sale Trade
Name: EQUIFAX INC
ISIN No: US02364W1053
TICKER SYMBOL: EFX
Net Price per Underlying Security: USD 198,02
Applicable Charges: The value informed above has already been deducted of operational charges related to the sale (Brokerage and SEC fees)
FX Details (US$/R$)
Conversion Date: 05/05/2023
FX Rate: R$ 4,9691
Payment Date BRL: 11/05/2023
Final BRL Rate per BDR: R$ 12,511105263
Obs.: The value informed above has already been deducted of 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee