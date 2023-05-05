Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equifax Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFX   US2944291051

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:25:47 2023-05-05 pm EDT
199.74 USD   +1.26%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equifax : Aviso aos Acionistas

05/05/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

RESGATE EM DINHEIRO - VALOR FINAL

CASH PAYMENT - FINAL VALUE

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Equifax Inc (Empresa), código ISIN BRE1FXBDR000, informa abaixo o detalhamento sobre a operação de Venda das ações da Empresa, em conexão com o aviso disponibilizado

  1. mercado "ENCERRAMENTO DO PROGRAMA DE BDR NÃO PATROCINADO" em 30/03/2023.

Dados da Venda

Nome: EQUIFAX INC

ISIN: US02364W1053

TICKER: EFX

Preço de Venda Lastro: USD 198,02

Encargos aplicáveis: O valor informado acima já está deduzido das taxas operacionais referente a venda (taxa de corretagem e taxa SEC).

Dados da Conversão (US$/R$)

Data da Conversão: 05/05/2023

Taxa de Conversão: R$ 4,9691

Data de Pagamento BRL: 11/05/2023

Valor BRL Líquido por BDR: R$ 12,511105263

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Equifax Inc (Company), ISIN BRE1FXBDR000, hereby informs the details of the Company's securities sale transaction, in connection with the notice to market

"DELISTING OF UNSPONSORED LEVEL 1 BDR PROGRAM", released in 30/03/2023.

Details of the Sale Trade

Name: EQUIFAX INC

ISIN No: US02364W1053

TICKER SYMBOL: EFX

Net Price per Underlying Security: USD 198,02

Applicable Charges: The value informed above has already been deducted of operational charges related to the sale (Brokerage and SEC fees)

FX Details (US$/R$)

Conversion Date: 05/05/2023

FX Rate: R$ 4,9691

Payment Date BRL: 11/05/2023

Final BRL Rate per BDR: R$ 12,511105263

Obs.: The value informed above has already been deducted of 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee

INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Disclaimer

Equifax Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 18:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 314 M - -
Net income 2023 685 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,8x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 24 190 M 24 190 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
EV / Sales 2024 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart EQUIFAX INC.
Duration : Period :
Equifax Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUIFAX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 197,24 $
Average target price 222,36 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Begor Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Gamble Chief Financial Officer, COO & Executive VP
Mark L. Feidler Non-Executive Chairman
Bryson R. Koehler EVP, Chief Technology, Data & Analytics Officer
John A. McKinley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUIFAX INC.2.90%24 190
S&P GLOBAL, INC.4.49%111 478
RELX PLC7.08%58 355
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION4.36%55 899
MSCI, INC.-0.78%36 953
WOLTERS KLUWER13.80%30 133
