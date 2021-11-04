Log in
    EFX   US2944291051

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/04/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax®(NYSE: EFX) today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 24, 2021. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 12,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

For more information:
MediaInquiries@equifax.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-board-of-directors-declares-quarterly-dividend-301416821.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
