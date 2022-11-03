Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equifax Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFX   US2944291051

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:40 2022-11-03 pm EDT
159.46 USD   -1.48%
12:16pEquifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07:46aEquifax Workforce Solutions Releases API Integrations with Top HR Technology Providers
PR
11/01Increased Cost of Living and Mounting Debt Cause Major Concerns for Canadians
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/03/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 23, 2022. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

EFX logo

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
MediaInquiries@equifax.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-board-of-directors-declares-quarterly-dividend-301667984.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about EQUIFAX INC.
12:16pEquifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
07:46aEquifax Workforce Solutions Releases API Integrations with Top HR Technology Providers
PR
11/01Increased Cost of Living and Mounting Debt Cause Major Concerns for Canadians
GL
11/01Increased Cost of Living and Mounting Debt Cause Major Concerns for Canadians
GL
10/28Insider Sell: Equifax
MT
10/28Insider Sell: Equifax
MT
10/28Insider Sell: Equifax
MT
10/28Insider Sell: Equifax
MT
10/28Insider Sell: Equifax
MT
10/27Asure and Equifax Align to Deliver Integrated Verifications of Employment and Income
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUIFAX INC.
More recommendations