Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equifax Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFX   US2944291051

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:24:01 2023-05-04 pm EDT
198.36 USD   -0.82%
12:06pEquifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/03Equifax Introduces New Kount Essentials Application for Small Businesses on the Shopify App Store
PR
05/03Equifax Introduces New Kount Essentials Application for Small Businesses on the Shopify App Store
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/04/2023 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 25, 2023. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
MediaInquiries@equifax.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-board-of-directors-declares-quarterly-dividend-301816289.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about EQUIFAX INC.
12:06pEquifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/03Equifax Introduces New Kount Essentials Application for Small Businesses on the Shopify..
PR
05/03Equifax Introduces New Kount Essentials Application for Small Businesses on the Shopify..
CI
05/02Equifax Introduces New Commercial Credit Score Designed to Expand Credit Access for Sma..
PR
05/02Equifax Inc. Launches New Single Commercial Credit Score Designed to Expand Credit Acce..
CI
05/01Equifax : Further Supports Financially Inclusive Lending Signs MBA Home for A ...
PU
04/21Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Equifax to $215 From $210, Maintains Equal-Weight R..
MT
04/21Deutsche Bank Adjusts Equifax Price Target to $212 From $214, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
04/20EQUIFAX INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
04/20Tranche Update on Equifax Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 15, 2007.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUIFAX INC.
More recommendations
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer