Equifax® Canada Welcomes Sandy Kyriakatos as Chief Data Officer

Focus on new data sources and advanced analytics to benefit lenders and consumers requiring credit

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax Canada has welcomed Sandy Kyriakatos to the position of Chief Data Officer, with a mandate of advancing Equifax’s data strategy to benefit customers and consumers alike.



Before joining Equifax, Kyriakatos was the first Chief Data Officer in the Canadian public services, having held the role with the Canada Border Services Agency as well as Employment and Social Development Canada. In addition to her CDO roles, she has held senior roles leading Data and Analytics at Loyalty One, SAS Canada and Canada Post. Her focus has been on innovative uses of data while elevating the importance of protecting privacy.

Now in its final stages of an extensive technology and security transformation, Equifax is leveraging an enhanced ability to convert streaming data into actionable insights that will allow Canadians greater access to the products and services they need, all in accordance with strict governance and security standards.

“We’re coupling new and existing data with advanced keying and linking capabilities in the Equifax Cloud™ environment to achieve a more complete and accurate view of Canadian consumers and businesses,” said Bill Johnston, Senior Vice-President and Chief Product Officer for Equifax Canada. “When creditors have access to this information in real-time, it can significantly decrease the wait time for approvals by removing friction in the lending process. For Canadians who are underserved by traditional credit, this can mean a dramatically improved experience at pivotal moments such as applying for a mortgage, financing an education, or buying a car. We’re fortunate to have Sandy at the helm of this critical work.”

“I’m excited to be joining such a talented team who understands the impact of our role as data stewards,” said Kyriakatos. “It’s more than the data itself, it’s how the data can support an individual. When a consumer allows us to add information we’ve never had before, we can help them achieve their goals. An example of this is Equifax’s current focus on acquiring rental data. Canadians who rent their homes are often paying more than they would pay for a mortgage, but don’t get credit for consistently making those payments. Adding this to the mix can paint a more accurate picture for those who don’t have data traditionally used to describe financial health, helping them have more equitable access to credit.”

About Equifax

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.ca.