Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Equifax Inc.    EFX

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Equifax : Duplicate Applicant Risk Indicator from Equifax Offers Expanded Insights to State Agencies Making Social Service Benefit Determinations

11/24/2020 | 02:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) continues to develop real-time data and insight tools to help government agencies more efficiently and confidently process the rising number of social service benefit applications.  Designed to give benefit administrators an additional indicator of potential dual enrollment, the addition of the exclusive Duplicate Applicant Risk Indicator module can quickly help flag individuals that may be applying for benefits across state or county lines, helping to determine eligibility and manage risk such as the potential of dual benefit participation.

The Duplicate Applicant Risk Indicator is delivered through Instant Client Insights™ for Eligibility (ICI), a scalable and configurable technology platform delivering relevant, real-time data driven products and solutions to support faster and more accurate social service benefit decisions. The module also may be activated within the UI Eligibility suite of services released earlier this year and designed to provide more visibility into Unemployment Insurance (UI) claim eligibility.  The Duplicate Applicant Risk Indicator is powered by the The Work Number database, the industry-leading, centralized commercial repository of income and employment information in the U.S.

"System integration of data and tools at the point of application can facilitate both validation of applicant provided information, but also catch anomalies," commented Mike Bromley, SVP of Government Services at Equifax. "With more than 111 million active records, the unmatched depth of The Work Number means Duplicate Applicant Risk Indicator can quickly flag applicants that may have applied for benefits in another state or county helping caseworkers mitigate blind spots in application processing."

The products and data sets offered through the Equifax Government Services division are designed to help provide more visibility into applicant eligibility, streamline the benefit decision process. With additional fraud and instant verification solutions in place, benefit decisions for those who qualify can be made more quickly and efficiently.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

For more information
mediarelations@equifax.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duplicate-applicant-risk-indicator-from-equifax-offers-expanded-insights-to-state-agencies-making-social-service-benefit-determinations-301180017.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about EQUIFAX INC.
02:04pEQUIFAX : Duplicate Applicant Risk Indicator from Equifax Offers Expanded Insigh..
PR
06:00aPANDEMIC IMPACT ON HOLIDAY SHOPPING : Budgeting, Big Purchases and Personal Debt
GL
11/23EQUIFAX INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/19EQUIFAX : Launches "Mortgage Duo" Providing Instant Verifications for Co-Borrowe..
PR
11/18FROM 'HAVES' TO 'HAVE-NOTS' : how COVID-19 is swelling UK's subprime ranks
RE
11/17Companies Battle Cybersecurity Risks of Having More Remote Workers -- Journal..
DJ
11/17EQUIFAX : Appoints Lena Bourgeois as Automotive General Manager
PR
11/12COVID-19 has led to an increased awareness of Financial Wellness
GL
11/10Equifax Canada Launches a New Fraud Prevention Platform as the Fraud Rate Con..
GL
11/05EQUIFAX : Melissa Smith Joins the Equifax Board of Directors
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ