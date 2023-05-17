Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equifax Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFX   US2944291051

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-16 pm EDT
203.13 USD   -1.19%
07:46aEquifax Enhances Mortgage Verification Portfolio with Launch of Employment Select+™
PR
05/16Equifax : Public Offering of Senior Notes Due 2028 - Form 8-K
PU
05/16Equifax Helps Employers Combat Unemployment Fraud With New Unemployment Claims Fraud Watch Solution
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equifax Enhances Mortgage Verification Portfolio with Launch of Employment Select+™

05/17/2023 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Solution Supports Lenders and Consumers with Instant Verification of Employment at Loan Closing

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE: EFX) is continuing its commitment to delivering the industry's most comprehensive suite of mortgage verification solutions with the launch of Employment Select+, a new offering that supports lenders and consumers during the critical stages of the loan closing process. Leveraging the power of The Work Number® database, Employment Select+ is designed to aid originators at closing by providing an instant view into a borrower's most recent 35 days of current and prior employment. This helps lenders satisfy government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) home loan requirements for obtaining a verification of employment within ten business days of closing.

"In today's uncertain economic environment, it's critical for lenders to have access to timely verification data at each stage of the mortgage process," said Ashley Wood, Vice President, Mortgage Verification Services at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "By leveraging digital verification solutions such as Employment Select+, lenders are able to develop a more holistic view of an applicant's ability to pay. This can give greater confidence to lenders, while helping to remove barriers to home ownership for consumers."

Available to lenders via web or integrated channels, Employment Select+ returns only the most up-to-date employment data to assist in the loan closing process. Additionally, lenders can now access new versions of the standard mortgage verification solutions with a PDF receipt that provides documentation at order completion, helping them better manage loan costs. 

Since pioneering automated verifications more than 25 years ago, The Work Number service has earned the trust of millions of employers, thousands of lenders, and GSEs (for their validation programs). Verifications through The Work Number allow credentialed lenders with permissible purpose to quickly and securely tap into the industry-leading, centralized commercial repository of income and employment information in the United States, with more than 618 million employment records from 2.7 million employers.

For more information on mortgage verifications delivered via The Work Number database, visit theworknumber.com.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.
At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by nearly 14,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 
Daniel Jenkins for Equifax 
mediainquiries@equifax.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equifax-enhances-mortgage-verification-portfolio-with-launch-of-employment-select-301826381.html

SOURCE Equifax Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about EQUIFAX INC.
07:46aEquifax Enhances Mortgage Verification Portfolio with Launch of Employment Select+&trad..
PR
05/16Equifax : Public Offering of Senior Notes Due 2028 - Form 8-K
PU
05/16Equifax Helps Employers Combat Unemployment Fraud With New Unemployment Claims Fraud Wa..
PR
05/16Equifax Helps Employers Combat Unemployment Fraud with New Unemployment Claims Fraud Wa..
CI
05/15Top 16 CEO Pay Ranking for S&P 500 -- WSJ
DJ
05/09Equifax Makes Security and Privacy Controls Framework Available to the Public
GL
05/09Equifax Makes Security and Privacy Controls Framework Available to the Public
PR
05/08Equifax Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08Declaration of Voting Results by Equifax Inc
CI
05/05Equifax : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUIFAX INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer