Equifax : Extends Contract for CEO Mark W. Begor through 2025

Mark W. Begor

Equifax Inc. has announced the contract extension of CEO Mark W. Begor through 2025. The company's Board of Directors agreed on the extension during its first quarter meeting. The move follows a successful 2020 with record growth.



Since joining Equifax as CEO in April 2018, Begor led the effort to regain the confidence of customers and consumers following the 2017 cyber event and drove a $1.5 billion cloud data and technology transformation across the global enterprise.



This cloud technology transformation is the largest investment in Equifax's history, and is a critical enabler to accelerating innovation, new products and growth for the benefit of customers, consumers, and investors. In addition, Mark Begor has expanded Equifax's differentiated data assets through strategic partnerships and bolt-on acquisitions that further enable the company to solve the business problems of its customers and drive future growth.



'Mark's strong and clear leadership over the past three years guided Equifax through one of the most challenging chapters in the company's history following the 2017 cyber event, and successfully drove an enterprise-wide $1.5 billion cloud data and technology transformation that repositioned Equifax as a global data, analytics, and technology leader with industry-leading cybersecurity,' said Mark Feidler, Equifax Chairman of the Board. 'Mark and his team have delivered strong financial results including record revenue during 2020, and he has proven to be a strategic, visionary and innovative leader with a deep understanding of our business. The Board of Directors is confident he is uniquely qualified to continue to lead the business into the future and to execute our strategy to drive value for our shareholders.'



Mark Begor said that he is proud of the progress the company has made over the past three years, but is 'even more energized to lead Equifax in the next phase of its evolution.' Begor looks forward to building upon the company's momentum by leveraging the company's new cloud data and technology platforms, which he says will 'accelerate innovation, new products, and growth.'