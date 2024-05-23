This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND IN THE UNITED STATES MARKS THE UNOFFICIAL KICKOFF TO THE SUMMER CAR SALES SEASON, with car dealerships nationwide using the holiday weekend to attract customers with incentives, deals and promotions. Much like in recent years though, affordability remains a key issue as the industry faces challenges in maintaining sales volumes due to high prices and interest rates. While there are some signs that affordability pressures may ease as summer begins, dealers need to maximize [...]