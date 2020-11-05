Log in
Equifax Inc.

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Equifax : Melissa Smith Joins the Equifax Board of Directors

11/05/2020 | 05:47pm EST

Equifax has announced that Melissa D. Smith -- the Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President of WEX Inc. -- has been elected to its board of directors. WEX is a global payment processing and information services provider.

'We are thrilled to welcome Melissa as a new independent director on our board,' said Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer of Equifax.

'Her strategic vision and broad-based executive leadership experience in the financial technology solutions industry will benefit Equifax as we continue investing in our cloud technology transformation to drive new product innovation and growth.'

Melissa was also appointed to the board's Governance Committee.

'Melissa is a strong business leader who brings both operational and financial expertise, gained over two decades of experience in a business driven by data and analytics,' said Mark L. Feidler, non-executive chairman of Equifax. 'Her background and skill set will be invaluable to the Equifax board of directors in its oversight of the company's continued strategic growth.'

Melissa has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of WEX since 2014 and Chair of the company's board since 2019.

Under her leadership as CEO, WEX has doubled its revenues. She has been instrumental in the company's strategic growth, overseeing major acquisitions, technology investments and international expansion. Among other roles, she served as chief financial officer for ten years, during which time she spearheaded the company's initial public offering in 2005.

Smith also brings a history of involvement in extensive nonprofit work, including serving as a trustee of Maine Health and as a former board member for the Center for Grieving Children. In 2010, she co-founded sheJAMS, an all-female training club that allows women to train together in a non-competitive spirit.

Read the full announcement of Melissa's appointment here.

Disclaimer

Equifax Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:46:03 UTC

