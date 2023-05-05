Advanced search
    EFX   US2944291051

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
2023-05-05
199.43 USD   +1.11%
10:51aEquifax : Mortgage and Housing Leader Provides Insights on the Current Mortgage Indus ...
PU
05/04Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/04Equifax Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 15, 2023
CI
Equifax : Mortgage and Housing Leader Provides Insights on the Current Mortgage Indus ...

05/05/2023
THERE IS NO BETTER WAY to continue innovating in the mortgage industry than by providing valuable solutions to lenders and service providers that also promote financially inclusive lending practices. We recently announced the positive impact of our telecommunications, payTV, and utilities insights on mortgage lending. By delivering these additional insights into an applicant's credit profile, mortgage underwriting can be faster and easier while reducing manual underwriting processes and reviews.

Jennifer Henry is the Senior Vice President & Managing Director of Capital Markets, Government Credit & Housing Strategy. Henry, who has been in the mortgage industry for over 30 years, discusses what Equifax is currently doing to help the mortgage and housing industry and her advice for individuals beginning a career in the mortgage space.

What significant changes would you like to see in the world of mortgage and housing?

JH: I would like to see the ability for everyone to be provided affordable housing. We need more equal opportunities for minority and underserved borrowers. We know that buying a home via a mortgage can be a key step in building generational wealth and driving more inclusive communities. I want to continue to help drive insights to get more and more people into homes.

What excites you most about Equifax's involvement in the Mortgage and Housing industry?

JH: What excites me most about the mortgage and housing industry currently is that we, at Equifax, are all rallied around providing affordable access to homeownership for everyone. In October, we announced the release of 15 new telco utility and pay TV attributes that provide additional information on 191 million unique consumers - 38 million of them presently don't have access to credit because they do not have traditional credit.

What excites me most about Equifax is we're continuously providing new data and insights that help people get into homes. Affordable access to credit is at the core of what Equifax stands for and that is super exciting.

How has Equifax helped you drive and develop your career over the years?

JH: Equifax has given me countless opportunities to consistently grow in my career. I started in this organization as a vertical product leader, but over time have been able to take over a number of roles. Currently, I lead our Government Credits and Capital Market business.

If you were to give advice to someone starting out their career in the mortgage and housing industry, what would you say?

JH: The advice I would give somebody that's just starting out in their career would be to take risks. Always say yes to opportunities that are given to you. Work hard and don't ever be in a situation where someone is taking on your workload. Make sure that your voice is heard and always speak up, even if it's not the most popular opinion.

For information on our telecommunications, payTV, and utilities insights click here.

Disclaimer

Equifax Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 14:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
