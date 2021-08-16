Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equifax Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFX   US2944291051

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equifax : Public Offering of Senior Notes Due 2031 (Form 8-K)

08/16/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Offering of Senior Notes Due 2031

On August 11, 2021, Equifax Inc. (the 'Company') executed an Underwriting Agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as the representatives of the underwriters named therein, with regard to the issuance and sale by the Company of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company's 2.350% Senior Notes due 2031 (the 'Notes'). The Notes are issued pursuant to an Indenture dated as of May 12, 2016 between the Company and U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, as supplemented by the Ninth Supplemental Indenture relating to the Notes and dated as of August 13, 2021.

Interest on the Notes will accrue from their date of issuance at a rate of 2.350% per year and will be payable in cash semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2022.

The Notes will mature on September 15, 2031. Prior to June 15, 2031 (three months prior to the maturity date of the Notes), the Company may redeem all or a portion of the Notes at any time, at its option, at a redemption price equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption and (2) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments (assuming that the Notes matured on June 15, 2031) of principal and interest in respect of the Notes being redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the redemption date) discounted to the redemption date, on a semi-annual basis, at the treasury rate plus 20 basis points, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

Beginning June 15, 2031, the Company may redeem all or a portion of the Notes at any time, at its option, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

The net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $988.7 million, after deducting the underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to repay in full $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.60% Senior Notes due 2021 and $300 million aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Notes due 2021. The remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings under the Company's commercial paper program or the funding of acquisitions, including the Company's $1.825 billion acquisition of Appriss Insights.

The following documents are being filed with this Current Report on Form 8-Kand are incorporated by reference into the Company's effective Registration Statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-232854)filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 26, 2019: (i) the Underwriting Agreement, filed as Exhibit 1.1 hereto; (ii) the Ninth Supplemental Indenture between the Company and the Trustee, including the form of Note as Exhibit A, filed as Exhibit 4.1 hereto; (iii) the opinion of counsel addressing the validity of the Notes, filed as Exhibit 5.1 hereto; and (iv) the opinion of John J. Kelley III, Chief Legal Officer of the Company, addressing certain other legal matters, filed as Exhibit 5.2 hereto.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit
No. 		Description
1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated August 11, 2021, by and among Equifax Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as the representatives of the underwriters named therein (filed herewith).
4.1 Ninth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of August 13, 2021, between Equifax Inc. and the Trustee, including the form of Note as Exhibit A (filed herewith).
5.1 Opinion of Hogan Lovells US LLP (filed herewith).
5.2 Opinion of John J. Kelley III, Chief Legal Officer of Equifax Inc. (filed herewith).
23.1 Consent of Hogan Lovells US LLP (contained in Exhibit 5.1 filed herewith).
23.2 Consent of John J. Kelley III, Chief Legal Officer of Equifax Inc. (contained in Exhibit 5.2 filed herewith).
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

Disclaimer

Equifax Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 20:35:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUIFAX INC.
04:52pEQUIFAX INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:37pEQUIFAX : Public Offering of Senior Notes Due 2031 (Form 8-K)
PU
11:23aEQUIFAX : Partnership Makes Data Assets More Readily Available for Businesses
PU
07:46aEQUIFAX : Brings Differentiated Data to AWS Data Exchange
PR
07:46aEQUIFAX : Partners with Snowflake to Make Differentiated Data Available Through ..
PR
08/12EQUIFAX : Partner Kiddie Kredit Scores Points With Youth Credit App
PU
08/11BEGOR : Appriss Insights Acquisition Will Help Drive Diversification
PU
08/10SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Finishing Near Intra-Day Highs
MT
08/10SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Advancing Tuesday Afternoon
MT
08/10EQUIFAX : to Acquire Appriss Insights for $1.83 Billion to Expand Verification C..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUIFAX INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 818 M - -
Net income 2021 775 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,3x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 31 690 M 31 690 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,27x
EV / Sales 2022 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart EQUIFAX INC.
Duration : Period :
Equifax Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUIFAX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 260,10 $
Average target price 277,18 $
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Begor Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Gamble Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark L. Feidler Non-Executive Chairman
Bryson R. Koehler Chief Technology Officer
John A. McKinley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUIFAX INC.34.88%31 690
S&P GLOBAL INC.34.38%106 407
RELX PLC21.12%57 999
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION37.72%56 902
MSCI INC.41.09%51 940
WOLTERS KLUWER39.18%29 512