Equifax : Wins Google Cloud Financial Services Customer Award

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX), a data, analytics and technology company, today announced that Google Cloud recognized Equifax as the top Financial Services customer in 2021. The Equifax Cloud™ transformation was recognized for demonstrating innovative thinking, technical excellence and transformation execution. Google recognized Equifax's usage of Google Cloud in the Equifax Cloud transformation. This award will be presented at Google Cloud Next '21 on October 12.

Equifax partnered with Google Cloud in 2019 to design a world-class and uniquely implemented public cloud infrastructure tailored to highly regulated workloads. Leveraging this cloud foundation, and the differentiated data assets that " Only Equifax " can provide, the company is rebuilding its products as cloud native, resulting in the Equifax Cloud. This approach enables Equifax to provide optimized performance, data security, product development, data management and governed data access in the 24 countries where it operates.

"Google Cloud has been a tremendous partner to Equifax as we have rebuilt our company in the Equifax Cloud," said Chief Technology Officer Bryson Koehler. "Our cloud-native capabilities enable high-velocity product innovation, using interpretable artificial intelligence to drive more predictive decisioning for our customers. With instantly scalable environments, Equifax can now test and deploy new solutions more rapidly to lower risk and reduce time to market from months to weeks, as evidenced by the highest levels of new product delivery in our 122-year history. In a competitive post-COVID environment, this speed is a critical differentiator for our customers."

The Google Cloud Customer Awards celebrate innovative global organizations that are industry leaders. Hundreds of companies were reviewed in various categories in addition to financial services, including media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, diversity and inclusion, and social impact. Criteria included technical complexity, transformation and innovation in the cloud, and quantifiable metrics.

For more information on the Equifax Cloud, please visit Equifax.com.

