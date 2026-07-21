The US housing market remains constrained by restrictive monetary policy and by the average 30-year mortgage rate near 6.6%, well above the average seen over the previous decade. Despite that environment, Equifax posted Q2 adjusted EPS of  $2.25, up from $2 a year earlier. The group is also benefiting from Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae's adoption of the VantageScore 4.0 scoring system, a company jointly owned by Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

At the same time, Equifax is continuing its bolt-on acquisition strategy to strengthen its operations. The group recently acquired Mexican credit-information services provider Círculo de Crédito for $750m. In the market, the new outlook was pretty much snubbed, with the shares down 11% in Wall Street pre-market trading and showing a 17% decline since the start of the year.