Equifax : Ignite Live 2021 Explores Digital Convergence for Financial Services

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), a data, analytics, and technology company announced its free, virtual conference, Ignite LIVE 2021 , will take place Tuesday, May 25 from 10am-2pm ET. This year's event focuses on digital convergence across the financial services industry. As the U.S. looks ahead to the 'new normal,' businesses must adapt to a mosaic of shifting demands to remain competitive and take advantage of growth opportunities.

To register for Ignite Live 2021, click here .

Engaging discussions with industry experts, customers and partners will focus on how businesses have pivoted to meet customer demands, streamline processes and embrace new technologies to increase growth and mitigate risks. Throughout the event, Equifax will showcase data, analytics and technology solutions, including digital identity and fraud prevention capabilities powered by The Equifax Cloud™.

"As we exit the global pandemic, we enter a new world with new expectations. People behave differently, and financial landscapes have evolved. From this upheaval, new trends emerged, existing ones accelerated, and old ones disappeared," states Prasanna Dhore, Equifax's Chief Data & Analytics and Innovation Officer. "We are now witnessing a convergence, and convergence introduces new opportunities if we open ourselves to new thinking. This conference is a perfect chance to learn how to optimize decisions, embrace digital commerce, automate processes, and improve the customer experience. "

Key topics focusing on digital convergence during Ignite Live 2021 will include:

Protecting Your Business from Digital Identity Fraud. Businesses have turned digital customer experiences into explosive growth. But with accelerated growth, unprotected businesses are seeing rising losses from fraud. Join us to learn more from experts, including Brad Wiskirchen , CEO of Kount, an Equifax Company, about proven strategies and best practices to increase revenue and protect every digital interaction.

Businesses have turned digital customer experiences into explosive growth. But with accelerated growth, unprotected businesses are seeing rising losses from fraud. Join us to learn more from experts, including , CEO of Kount, an Equifax Company, about proven strategies and best practices to increase revenue and protect every digital interaction. Expanding Credit with xAI: Not All Explainable AI is Equal. Explainable Artificial Intelligence (xAI) has incredible value for both consumers and lenders. The pandemic has forced a rapid change in consumer behaviors, and they expect to be rewarded for positive behavior. See how Equifax xAI allows clients to reward consumers and extend credit deep into the credit spectrum.

Explainable Artificial Intelligence (xAI) has incredible value for both consumers and lenders. The pandemic has forced a rapid change in consumer behaviors, and they expect to be rewarded for positive behavior. See how Equifax xAI allows clients to reward consumers and extend credit deep into the credit spectrum. Accelerating Innovation: Validate Ideas and Understand New Markets with a Unique Testing Ground. See how the InnovationX immersive experience helps fintechs, established financial institutions and other organizations accelerate innovation in today's competitive market. This unique testing ground for new products enables organizations to validate ideas and understand new markets with ready access to real-time, cloud-native data and advanced analytics.

See how the immersive experience helps fintechs, established financial institutions and other organizations accelerate innovation in today's competitive market. This unique testing ground for new products enables organizations to validate ideas and understand new markets with ready access to real-time, cloud-native data and advanced analytics. Seeing the Value: Verified Employment and Income in Today's Lending Landscape. When consistently applied "at application," using verified employment and income helps lenders make more confident decisions and provides ways to increase financial inclusion.

As a champion of financial inclusion, Equifax is committed to helping people live their financial best. Through special events such as Ignite LIVE 2021, Equifax is well-positioned to bring together leading data scientists, business executives, analytics experts and scholars to address market challenges and opportunities impacting consumer behaviors and business models. The historic shifts in the U.S. and global marketplace due to the pandemic mean businesses and financial institutions must collaborate and innovate like never before to ensure financially healthy communities.

ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

