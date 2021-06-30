Equifax : Neustar and Equifax Launch Financial Spectrum™ to Provide Financial Services Audience Data and Segmentation to Increase Brand Reach and Customer Acquisition

Jun 30, 2021

Neustar and Equifax Launch Financial Spectrum™ to Provide Financial Services Audience Data and Segmentation to Increase Brand Reach and Customer AcquisitionNew Segmentation Solution Uniquely Built for Financial Services Marketers to Safely and Effectively Reach High-value Audiences Without Using Protected-class Variables

June 30, 2021 - RESTON, Virginia and ATLANTA - Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, and Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX), today released Financial Spectrum™, an audience segmentation and media activation solution designed to meet the unique demands of financial services marketers. Financial Spectrum offers asset-based customer segmentation to financial services marketers, reducing compliance risk by leveraging actual, direct-measured financial data and no protected-class demographic variables like age or marital status. Financial services brands can now safely and effectively reach high-value audiences across digital media to improve customer acquisition, content personalization, and campaign measurement.

The new offering provides unique consumer insights that only Equifax can provide from the IXI Network, including: asset composition, average assets, and liabilities, and propensity to buy specific financial products and services. The segmentation framework, developed by Neustar, provides financial services marketers the ability to leverage the power of actual deposit and investment information in a compliance-friendly manner. These design considerations - direct-measured data, no protected-class demographics, and no consumer income - sets Financial Spectrum apart from other audience segmentation solutions for improved customer acquisition, conversion rates, and cross-sell and up-sell activities, among other benefits.

'We recognized a need for high-performing household segmentation for financial services firms who are concerned about using protected-class demographics such as age and gender in their marketing activities,' said Ian Wright, Chief Data Officer, Equifax Data-driven Marketing. 'We're delighted to bring a compliance-friendly solution to market that enables customers to leverage Equifax financial capacity data, combined with Neustar's segmentation, activation, and measurement expertise, across all areas of their business.'

'It's no secret that most data segmentation strategies, built using basic demographic data that financial institutions have long relied on, are no longer relevant in today's privacy-first marketing environment,' said Michael Schoen, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Marketing Solutions, Neustar. 'We're excited to partner with Equifax to bring to market a viable segmentation alternative that will enable financial marketers to not only better serve their customers, but also drive better marketing performance across the board.'

Now available for IXI Network members through Neustar's Unified Identity solution, through the Neustar partnership with ActionIQ, and through Equifax, Financial Spectrum will also help financial marketers to improve campaign return on investment ('ROI') with more accurate and specific audience segmentation based on enhanced views into behavior - including channel preference and campaign attribution.

'Financial institutions are going through significant digital transformation and many rely on ActionIQ to power personalized experiences across all their customer touch points,' said Tasso Argyros, founder and CEO, ActionIQ. 'Having Financial Spectrum available to ActionIQ clients, who are also IXI Network members, means enhanced audience intelligence, more automated operations, and faster time to market for new campaigns.'

Launched in March of 2021, Neustar Unified Identity is a unique data and SaaS offering that addresses marketers' most significant customer identity challenges: maintaining accurate and enriched information about consumers and consistently activating that data across channels, for more personalized experiences. This includes identity resolution, data onboarding, enrichment, segmentation, and omnichannel activation.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enable trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in marketing, risk, communications, and security that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar.

About Equifax Inc.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com

