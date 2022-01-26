Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Equifax Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EFX   US2944291051

EQUIFAX INC.

(EFX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Retailers and the Rising Challenge of E-Commerce Fraud: Insights from the 2 ...

01/26/2022 | 03:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thousands of retailers converged on New York City last week for the National Retail Federation's (NRF) biggest trade show. On their minds? Fraud. By 2024, it's estimated e-commerce merchants may lose $24 billion to online payments fraud, according to a study by Juniper Research.

It's no secret that the past few years have reshaped the retail industry, and the sessions at NRF reflected this. While "normal life" was put on hold at the start of COVID-19 for people around the world, retailers never stopped. They faced the challenges of immediate digitalization head on to meet the needs of customers and communities. And now that consumers know what retailers are capable of, they have grown to expect it, and fraudsters have been hard at work working to exploit those systems.

A recent survey by Kount found 41% of respondents said they would continue to make most of their purchases online after 2020. Increased fraud is an unwelcome byproduct of that rise in digital transactions, and it's becoming more prevalent and sophisticated. In fact, there are at least 10 types of e-commerce fraud retailers should be aware of.

  1. Payments fraud: When bad actors use stolen credit cards to purchase goods and profit by reselling items.

  2. Friendly fraud: When a consumer makes an online purchase and then disputes the charge with their bank.

  3. Account takeover (ATO) fraud: When a human, bot or botnet uses stolen credentials to access customer accounts.

  4. Retail arbitrage fraud: When malicious bots allow a single buyer to purchase large quantities of discounted items for resale on a different marketplace

  5. New account opening (NAO) fraud: When a bad actor creates new accounts using bits and pieces of real identity data to take advantage of offers and services.

  6. eGift card fraud: When a bad actor steals a consumer's payment information and buys an eGift card from the retailer.

  7. Refund fraud: When bad actors exploit gaps in logistics or fulfillment processes to turn a profit or get goods for free.

  8. Promotion or coupon fraud: When a bad actor abuses a business's coupon or promotional policies.

  9. Triangulation fraud: When bad actors build fake online stores to sell items at cheaper prices.

  10. Interception fraud: Bad actors attempt to intercept a customer's order and obtain goods for resale.

While these attacks are nothing new, bad actors are launching more sophisticated fraud attacks. Following some basic best practices can provide some e-commerce fraud protection, but most retailers can't do it alone.

"Manual reviews are tedious, hard to scale, prone to human error and take a lot of valuable time and resources for retailers to conduct," said Brad Wiskirchen, SVP and GM of Kount. "Establishing identity trust is the best way to prevent e-commerce fraud. Businesses should invest in powerful fraud prevention software to scale e-commerce fraud detection and prevention. Not only can it make a big difference when it comes to customer safety, it can also help drive financial results for retailers."

E-commerce fraud will continue to evolve, but the technology that prevents it has never been more advanced. Learn more about Kount, an Equifax company, here.

Disclaimer

Equifax Inc. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 20:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUIFAX INC.
03:37pRETAILERS AND THE RISING CHALLENGE O : Insights from the 2 ...
PU
01/25EQUIFAX : Harnessing the Power of the Cloud to Bring Industry-Leading Verification Se ...
PU
01/25Equifax Expands Industry-Leading Verification Services Globally
PR
01/25Equifax Inc. Expands its Verification Services Globally
CI
01/24Today on Wall Street: It's going to be an eventful week
01/24Baird Upgrades Equifax to Outperform From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $281 From $2..
MT
01/24ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Associated British Foods, Equifax, Keycorp, PPG Industries, Netf..
01/21EQUIFAX : Georgia Tech Partnership Accelerates Inclusive Innovation
PU
01/21Equifax and Georgia Tech Announce Financial Inclusion Research Partnership
PR
01/21Equifax Inc. and Georgia Institute of Technology Announce Financial Inclusion Research ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUIFAX INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 922 M - -
Net income 2021 810 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 27 580 M 27 580 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,61x
EV / Sales 2022 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float -
Chart EQUIFAX INC.
Duration : Period :
Equifax Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUIFAX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 226,06 $
Average target price 304,24 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark W. Begor Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. Gamble Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Mark L. Feidler Non-Executive Chairman
Bryson R. Koehler Chief Technology Officer
John A. McKinley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUIFAX INC.-22.79%27 580
S&P GLOBAL INC.-15.34%96 237
RELX PLC-7.66%57 710
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-12.46%51 075
MSCI INC.-19.55%40 640
WOLTERS KLUWER-15.64%25 486