Equillium Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that two abstracts were accepted for presentation at the 63rd annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology to be held both in person and virtually, December 11 - 14, 2021.

Title: Itolizumab, a Novel Targeted Anti-CD6 Therapy, in Combination with Corticosteroids, Is Well-Tolerated, with Rapid Pharmacodynamic and Clinical Response in Newly Diagnosed Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease

First Author: Dr. John Koreth, associate professor of medicine, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School

Session Name: 722. Allogeneic Transplantation: Acute and Chronic GVHD, Immune Reconstitution: Poster II

Publication Number: 2891

Submission ID: 145721

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Title: Antigenic Modulation of CD6 By Itolizumab Is a New Mechanism for Effector T Cell Inhibition

First Author: Dalena Chu, Senior Research Associate, Equillium, Inc.,

Session Name: 203. Lymphocytes and Acquired or Congenital Immunodeficiency Disorders: Poster I

Publication Number: 995

Submission ID: 148805

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Location: Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

In addition to these presentations, abstracts will also be published online in the November supplemental issue of Blood.

About Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD)

GVHD is a multisystem disorder that is a common complication of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (allo-HSCT) caused by the transplanted immune system recognizing and attacking the recipient’s body. Symptoms of GVHD include rash, itching, skin discoloration, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and jaundice, as well as eye dryness and irritation.

GVHD is the leading cause of non-relapse mortality in cancer patients receiving allo-HSCT, and its risk limits the number and type of patients receiving HSCT. GVHD results in high morbidity and mortality, with five-year survival of approximately 53% in patients who respond to steroid treatment and mortality as high as 95% in patients who do not respond to steroids. There are no approved treatments for first-line aGVHD. Published literature (MacMillan et al., 2015) describes background response rates to high-dose steroid administration in severe high-risk patients as 43% overall response and 27% complete response.

About Itolizumab

Itolizumab is a clinical-stage, first-in-class anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM signaling pathway to selectively downregulate pathogenic T effector cells while preserving T regulatory cells critical for maintaining a balanced immune response. This pathway plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD), lupus/lupus nephritis and uncontrolled asthma.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

