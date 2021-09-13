Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Equillium, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQ   US29446K1060

EQUILLIUM, INC.

(EQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equillium : Corporate Overview - September 2021

09/13/2021 | 12:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

September 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Equillium, Inc. (the "Company"). In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. These statements are based on Company management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's business strategy, the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of the Company's product candidates, the Company's plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's product candidates and cash runway. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed or implied in the forward-looking statements the Company makes due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including without limitation, risk described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which represent the Company's views as of the date of this presentation. The Company's anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward- looking statements at some point in the future, the Company has no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website under the heading "Investors." All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

2

Equillium Snapshot

Leaders in Novel

Validated

Strategic Partnership

CD6 Biology

Therapeutic

with Biocon Limited

Itolizumab - the first-in-class

Itolizumab has received EUA for

Commercial rights to U.S., Canada,

antibody targeting the CD6-ALCAM

CRS/ARDS in COVID-19 and

Australia, & New Zealand

pathway

approval for Psoriasis in India

Commercial-scale manufacturing

Highly differentiated MoA, inhibiting

and supply agreement

both activity and trafficking of

T effector cells

Strong Cash Balance

First-Line aGVHD

$97.6M at end of Q2 2021

Pivotal Phase 3 study to support BLA

Well capitalized to reach

Study initiation planned Q4 2021

near-term catalysts

Potential to be first to market

in aGVHD first-line treatment

Proof-of-Concept

  • PoC studies for SLE/LN and uncontrolled asthma ongoing, data anticipated 2H 2021

3

Accomplished Management Team

Bruce Steel, CFA

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

BioMed Ventures • Rincon

Anaphore • Ambit

Christine

Zedelmayer

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Amylin • Amgen • Ligand

Extensive Industry Experience

Dolca Thomas, MD

EVP RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER

Principia • Roche • Pfizer Bristol Meyers Squibb

Jason Keyes

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Orexigen • Amylin

Amgen • Baxter

Steve Connelly, PHD

CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER

BioMed Ventures • aTyr Pharma The Scripps Research Institute

Joel Rothman

CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

Cytokinetics • Genentech Raptor • Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Rincon

Pharmaceuticals

4

Itolizumab: Pipeline-in-a-Product

Indication Selection Strategy

Strong scientific rationale

T Cell Mediated Immuno-inflammatory Diseases

Acute Graft-Versus-

Solid Organ

Host Disease

Rejection

Chronic GVHD /

GVHD Prev ention

Multiple Sclerosis

Crohn's Disease

Robust preclinical / translational data

High unmet medical need

Compelling commercial opportunity

Neuromyelitis

Optica

Uncontrolled Asthma

Interstitial Lung

Diseases

Atopic Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Current clinical

dev elopment programs

Ulcerativ e Colitis

Lupus/Lupus Nephritis

Vasculitis

Scleroderma

Behcet's Disease

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Uv eitis

Research Implicates CD6/ALCAM

T cell mediated diseases

pathw ay in disease pathogenesis

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Equillium Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 04:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUILLIUM, INC.
12:02aEQUILLIUM : Corporate Overview - September 2021
PU
09/08EQUILLIUM : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conf..
BU
08/11EQUILLIUM : Announces Update to EQUALISE Study of Itolizumab in Patients with Sy..
BU
08/11Equillium Announces Update to EQUALISE Study of Itolizumab in Patients with S..
CI
08/10EQUILLIUM : Corporate Overview - August 2021
PU
08/10EQUILLIUM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/10Equillium, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
08/10EQUILLIUM : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Clinical ..
PU
08/10EQUILLIUM, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
08/10EQUILLIUM : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Clinical ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUILLIUM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -38,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart EQUILLIUM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Equillium, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUILLIUM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,84 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 140%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce D. Steel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason A. Keyes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mark Bradbury Executive Chairman
Stephen Connelly Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Dolca Thomas Chief Medical Officer, EVP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUILLIUM, INC.9.16%172
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.09%439 546
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.33%328 241
PFIZER, INC.25.05%255 609
NOVO NORDISK A/S47.08%228 662
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY41.85%217 126