Equillium : Corporate Overview - September 2021

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Equillium, Inc. (the "Company"). In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. These statements are based on Company management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's business strategy, the Company's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of the Company's product candidates, the Company's plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's product candidates and cash runway. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.
Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed or implied in the forward-looking statements the Company makes due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business, including without limitation, risk described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which represent the Company's views as of the date of this presentation. The Company's anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward- looking statements at some point in the future, the Company has no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website under the heading "Investors." All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
2
Equillium Snapshot
Leaders in Novel
Validated
Strategic Partnership
CD6 Biology
Therapeutic
with Biocon Limited
• Itolizumab - the first-in-class
• Itolizumab has received EUA for
• Commercial rights to U.S., Canada,
antibody targeting the CD6-ALCAM
CRS/ARDS in COVID-19 and
Australia, & New Zealand
pathway
approval for Psoriasis in India
• Commercial-scale manufacturing
• Highly differentiated MoA, inhibiting
and supply agreement
both activity and trafficking of
T effector cells
Strong Cash Balance
First-Line aGVHD
• $97.6M at end of Q2 2021
• Pivotal Phase 3 study to support BLA
• Well capitalized to reach
• Study initiation planned Q4 2021
near-term catalysts
• Potential to be first to market
in aGVHD first-line treatment
Proof-of-Concept
PoC studies for SLE/LN and uncontrolled asthma ongoing, data anticipated 2H 2021
3
Accomplished Management Team
Bruce Steel,CFA
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
BioMed Ventures • Rincon
Anaphore • Ambit
Christine
Zedelmayer
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Amylin • Amgen • Ligand
Extensive Industry Experience
Dolca Thomas, MD
EVP RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER
Principia • Roche • Pfizer Bristol Meyers Squibb
Jason Keyes
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Orexigen • Amylin
Amgen • Baxter
Steve Connelly, PHD
CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER
BioMed Ventures • aTyr Pharma The Scripps Research Institute
Joel Rothman
CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
Cytokinetics • Genentech Raptor • Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Rincon
Pharmaceuticals
4
Itolizumab: Pipeline-in-a-Product
Indication Selection Strategy
Strong scientific rationale
T Cell Mediated Immuno-inflammatory Diseases
Acute Graft-Versus-
Solid Organ
Host Disease
Rejection
Chronic GVHD /
GVHD Prev ention
Multiple Sclerosis
Crohn's Disease
Robust preclinical / translational data
High unmet medical need
Compelling commercial opportunity
Neuromyelitis
Optica
Uncontrolled Asthma
Interstitial Lung
Diseases
Atopic Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Current clinical
dev elopment programs
Ulcerativ e Colitis
Lupus/Lupus Nephritis
Vasculitis
Scleroderma
Behcet's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Uv eitis
Research Implicates CD6/ALCAM
T cell mediated diseases
pathw ay in disease pathogenesis
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Equillium Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 04:01:03 UTC.