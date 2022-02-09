Log in
    EQ   US29446K1060

EQUILLIUM, INC.

(EQ)
Equillium to Present at the SVB Leerink Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

02/09/2022
Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the SVB Leerink Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place February 14 – 18, 2022.

Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, and Steve Connelly Ph.D., Equillium’s chief scientific officer, will provide a high-level overview of the company and ongoing clinical programs. Mr. Steel, Dr. Connelly and other members of Equillium’s leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Date:

 

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time:

 

2:20 PM Eastern Time | 11:20 AM Pacific Time

Location:

 

Virtual Webcast

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) and lupus/lupus nephritis.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -39,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 121 M 121 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Bruce D. Steel Director
Jason A. Keyes Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Mark Bradbury Chairman & President
Stephen Connelly Director
Dolca Thomas Chief Medical Officer, EVP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUILLIUM, INC.8.75%121
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.01%451 517
ROCHE HOLDING AG-8.76%303 295
PFIZER, INC.-12.45%290 185
ABBVIE INC.5.99%253 709
NOVO NORDISK A/S-10.57%229 594