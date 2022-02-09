Equillium to Present at the SVB Leerink Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the SVB Leerink Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place February 14 – 18, 2022.

Bruce Steel, Equillium’s chief executive officer, and Steve Connelly Ph.D., Equillium’s chief scientific officer, will provide a high-level overview of the company and ongoing clinical programs. Mr. Steel, Dr. Connelly and other members of Equillium’s leadership team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Time: 2:20 PM Eastern Time | 11:20 AM Pacific Time Location: Virtual Webcast

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for 90 days.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need. Equillium is developing itolizumab for multiple severe immuno-inflammatory diseases, including acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) and lupus/lupus nephritis.

