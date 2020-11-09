Equiniti : EQ Awarded Place On The National Local Government Pension Scheme Framework

EQ is an approved supplier able to provide pension administration software on new Local Government Pension Scheme ('LGPS') procurement framework

EQ is one of three approved specialists on the framework providing software services for local government pension schemes

Approval comes amid run of new client wins and renewals for EQ Paymaster

EQ (Equiniti), the leading provider of pension administration services in the UK, is delighted to be an eligible supplier on the NationalLocal Government Pension Scheme ('LGPS') framework for pension administration software.

EQ is able to offer its award-winning pension administration software on the framework which enables local government and wider public sector pension schemes to select qualified providers in a far quicker and cheaper procurement process.

The comprehensive assessment process ensures that all chosen providers are capable of delivering the full scope of administration software services to complex schemes in compliance with LGPS regulations.

This approval reflects the excellence in service delivery of EQ's pension division, EQ Paymaster. This is powered by its proprietary administration platform, Compendia, giving the in-house team, members and employers access to market-leading technology.

EQ is one of the largest providers of outsourced pension administration in the UK and already provides software services to numerous public sector clients including the Civil Service Pension Scheme, the NHS Pension Scheme and the Armed Forces Pension Scheme.

Approval for the National LGPS framework comes alongside a strong run of outsourced administration and software new client wins and existing client renewals for EQ Paymaster, including the extension of several key relationships with workplace pension schemes for large employers, such as HP and Hays Recruitment.

Duncan Watson, CEO at EQ Paymaster, commented: 'We are delighted to be a part of the National Local Government Pension Scheme framework and look forward to offering this wide pool of schemes our specialist administration software.

'We have a strong track record delivering these services to public sector pension schemes and this approval, through an intensive assessment process, is testament to the expertise of our team, the sophistication of our tech and our market experience.

'We are committed to a transparent road map of development and continual technology upgrades so more of the 6 million members of LGPS can benefit from our innovative software delivery.'





About EQ (Equiniti Group plc)

EQ is an international technology-led services and payments specialist. With over 5,000 employees, it supports 36 million people in 120 countries and serves c.70% of the FTSE 100. EQ's purpose is to care for every customer and simplify every transaction, delivered with less of an impact on the environment.

EQ is listed on the London Stock Exchange as Equiniti Group plc.

Find out more https://equiniti.com/

EQ serves clients and customers through four divisions:

EQ Paymaster: Pensions, annuities, flexible benefits and payroll for the UK's largest public and private sector organisations

EQ Boardroom: Share registration, governance and investor relations advisory, and employee benefits services

EQ Digital: Helping regulated businesses and Government to manage customers through innovative digital solutions

EQ U.S.: Transfer agency, equity compensation services and digital solutions for U.S. firms; serving the world's leading brands since 1929

About the Local Government Pension Scheme framework

The new framework has been developed through the collaboration of a number of Local Government Pension Schemes (Cheshire Pension Fund, Clwyd Pension Fund, Essex Pension Fund, Greater Manchester Pension Fund, Merseyside Pension Fund, Norfolk Pension Fund, Northern Ireland Local Government Officers' Superannuation Committee (NILGOSC), South Yorkshire Pensions Authority, Tyne & Wear Pension Fund, West Midland Pension Fund and West Yorkshire Pension).

They were supported by the National LGPS Frameworks team with legal and procurement advice from Norfolk County Council.