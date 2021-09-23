Equiniti : EQ Credit Services Welcomes New Managing Director

Sarah takes the reins from departing Managing Director Richard Carter, who steps down having grown EQCS to be the UK's leading provider of loan management systems and one of the country's largest standby servicers.

EQCS entered the UK market in 2017 following the acquisition of Pancredit, Gateway to Finance and Nostrum Group. As former Chief Executive of Nostrum Group, Carter defined and successfully executed a new market entry strategy for EQCS. Carter will remain within the business taking up an advisory role until the end of the year.

Sarah Jackson has held several executive positions within both EQCS and the wider Equiniti Group over the past seven years, spending almost six as Sales Director of EQCS and most recently working as Managing Director (Sales) of Equiniti's Digital division.

Sarah brings deep knowledge of financial services and is highly connected with the broader industry with over 17 years' managerial, sales and business development experience from companies spanning Bank of Scotland, Incisive Media and Mergermarket.

Sarah also acts as an Executive Sponsor for EQ's LGBT+ Network as part of the Group's Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Council.

On her appointment, Sarah Jackson says,

"I've been involved with EQ Credit Services for many years, and its client-centric, technology-led approach has always resonated with me. I have a strong emotional connection to the team and its clients, and I firmly believe in its vision. I look forward to building on Richard's achievements, cementing our dominant market position and making gains in new areas.

Speaking on her future vision and plans for the EQCS business, she adds:

"At its core, EQCS is an agile tech business, transforming the future of lending. Part of our strategic direction moving forward will be refocusing our messaging to showcase our tech-led business process outsourcing and servicing capabilities.

"Similarly, you can expect to see a renewed focus on mortgage activity. We have the capability to help mortgage lenders digitalise and simplify the mortgage process - and ultimately make customers' mortgage journeys as enjoyable and seamless as possible."

Richard Carter comments:

"It has been an honour to lead the EQCS business for the last 4 years and I'm incredibly grateful for my colleagues' commitment to achieve our goal of being the defacto standard for lending systems in the UK. I'd also like to thank our clients for the trust they have placed in EQCS to help them deliver their strategic transformation projects.

Sarah and I have worked together for the last 4 years and I'm delighted to be handing over the baton to her. She has the necessary combination of experience, skills and determination and is perfectly suited to deliver our broader strategic agenda."

Sarah officially began the role of EQCS Managing Director on the 25th August 2021, her appointment subject to regulatory approval.

