REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After working with customers on a variety of AI deployments over the past several years, Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, is gaining traction as a preferred location for deploying private AI infrastructure. Both enterprises and service providers are finding that Platform Equinix's cloud adjacency, global reach, robust ecosystems and low-latency interconnection to the world's networks are critical components in private AI infrastructure.

As businesses increasingly leverage public AI models to harness knowledge and gain insights, they often need a non-public environment to retain control of confidential or sensitive information. Deploying private AI infrastructure at Equinix enables digital leaders to leverage public models while ensuring that an enterprise's most valuable business data does not enter the public domain. Private AI offers risk protection while delivering the benefits of trained AI models, enabling businesses to realize the full potential of AI.

Enterprises are directly utilizing Equinix for deploying their private AI infrastructure, and service providers are utilizing Equinix to provide private AI services for their customers. Both can benefit from the growing AI ecosystem at Equinix with a concentration of buyers and sellers operating in close proximity to major cloud on-ramps.

"As enterprises increasingly seek to harness AI for competitive advantage, they often need a non-public environment where they can retain full control over their sensitive and proprietary data," said Dave McCarthy, Research Vice President, Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Services, IDC. "These same needs propelled the widespread adoption of private cloud years ago and are now driving demand for private AI. With its extensive global reach, network density and cloud adjacency, Equinix is well positioned to support businesses with the digital infrastructure needed for the emerging and growing demand for private AI."

"With private AI, businesses don't need to choose between the power of AI and data privacy, performance or predictable cost," said Jon Lin, EVP & General Manager, Data Center Services, Equinix. "Companies are turning to Equinix as 'the place where private AI happens,' as they locate compute resources in proximity to data and seamlessly leverage public cloud capabilities."

Customer Deployments: Enterprise

i3D.net : European gaming company that leverages AI to maintain game integrity. By using Algorithmic Analysis of Player Statistics (AAPS), i3D.net enables the company to identify cheating by its players through analyzing screenshots in play. By deploying in over 35 Equinix locations, i3D.net protects its user data by taking advantage of its close proximity to users via a global presence and low-latency network connectivity. Video Case Study: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmrA6Uh0F24

Customer Deployments: GPU aaS

Highlights/Key Facts

According to IDC, by 2025, Global 2000 (G2000) organizations will allocate over 40% of their core IT spend to AI-related initiatives, leading to a double-digit increase in the rate of product and process innovations. 1





Since 2021, Equinix and NVIDIA have collaborated on NVIDIA AI LaunchPad to give enterprises immediate access to NVIDIA-powered infrastructure and software to streamline the entire AI life cycle. The program provides NVIDIA-powered hybrid cloud solutions globally on Platform Equinix, allowing enterprises to access an entire spectrum of NVIDIA resources that support virtually every aspect of AI, from data center training and inference to full-scale deployment at the edge.





1. "IDC FutureScape: Worldwide IT Industry 2024 Predictions," Doc #US50435423, October 25, 2023.

Quotes

Rick Sloot , Chief Operating Officer, i3D.net

"The gaming industry relies on a healthy network to remove any in-game lag. The development of AI requires us to analyze real-time data quickly and securely. With Equinix, we are able to take advantage of their global presence, allowing us to identify any foul play while maintaining an uninterrupted gaming experience anywhere in the world."

