Data-Center Giant Equinix to Enter Indonesia With $74 Million Data Center

U.S. data-center giant Equinix Inc. plans to build a data center in Indonesia for $74 million, marking its entrance into Southeast Asia's largest economy amid a global expansion.

Nasdaq-listed Equinix said Thursday that the data center will be located in the central business district of Jakarta in close proximity to major internet exchanges. It plans to open the facility by the second half of 2024.

Major cloud-service providers including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud have launched cloud regions in Indonesia, raising the need for digital services and data center services capacity in Indonesia, Equinix said.

The new data center "will add a strategically important, high-growth market to Equinix's extensive network of interconnected data centers across the world," said Jeremy Deutsch, the company's Asia-Pacific president.

Equinix, founded in 1998 and based in Redwood City, Calif., has 248 data centers in 32 countries worldwide. In the Asia-Pacific region, it has 51 data centers in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

The company recently entered Chile and Peru and completed the acquisition of a data center in West Africa, it said.

