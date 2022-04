Equinix : Extends Carrier-Neutral Digital Infrastructure to Africa

In December of last year, Equinix announced our intent to acquire MainOne, a leading data center and connectivity solutions provider in West Africa. Today, we are proud to announce that acquisition is complete and are taking a moment to celebrate this important milestone for both our companies.

This acquisition is the first step in Equinix's long-term strategy to extend our carrier-neutral digital infrastructure platform and global connectivity to Africa, all playing a vital part in accelerating digital maturity and reducing the digital divide across the continent.