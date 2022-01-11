Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Equinix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC.

(EQIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Equinix : How Commercial Data Center Colocation Supports Government Sustainability Efforts

01/11/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Governments are renewing climate action efforts, both in the U.S. and abroad. COP26, the most recent edition of the UN Climate Change Conference, drove home a sobering truth: more than five years out from the Paris Agreement, countries still need to get much more aggressive about their climate goals to bring about meaningful change. Under the current administration, the U.S. federal government has signaled it will once again take a leading role by returning to the Paris Agreement and pledging to cut emissions by at least 50% by 2030.[1]

While government officials often call on private businesses to reduce emissions, they are now looking inward to address legacy federal systems and practices that are obstacles to their sustainability goals. In a recent executive order, the Biden White House called for the federal government to "lead by example," using its considerable scale and procurement power to achieve five ambitious climate goals.[2] Also, Congress recently passed language to require the Department of Defense (DoD) to improve energy efficiency of their owned-and-operated data centers. To achieve these goals, industry leaders like Equinix can help government agencies modernize their digital infrastructure.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 13:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUINIX, INC.
08:08aEQUINIX : How Commercial Data Center Colocation Supports Government Sustainability Efforts
PU
03:18aEQUINIX : Development Continues on Cross-Border, Multi-Currency Payment Platform
PU
01/10Credit Suisse Raises Price Target for Equinix to $836 From $732, Maintains Neutral Rati..
MT
01/10MEDIA ALERT : Equinix Sets Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
PR
01/10Jefferies Downgrades Equinix to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $840 From $970
MT
01/07BMO Capital Downgrades Equinix to Market Perform from Outperform, Lowers Price Target t..
MT
01/07Equinix Promotes Jon Lin to EVP & GM, Data Center Services
PR
01/07Equinix, Inc. Appoints Jon Lin to the Position of EVP & General Manager, Data Center Se..
CI
2021EQUINIX : Enabling A Bolder and Brighter Future Together
PU
2021EQUINIX : Half empty, half full, or just too big?
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 628 M - -
Net income 2021 502 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 674 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 137x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 68 821 M 68 821 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 10 013
Free-Float -
Chart EQUINIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Equinix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 764,33 $
Average target price 880,45 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINIX, INC.-9.64%68 821
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-9.97%45 190
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.06%40 529
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.26%33 224
SEGRO PLC-8.67%21 400
W. P. CAREY INC.-2.32%14 931