Equinix : Proxy Statement FY 2022

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Equinix, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Equinix"). This year's meeting will be held exclusively online; we are not holding an in-person meeting. The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and log-in will begin at 9:45 a.m. PDT. We believe in meaningfully engaging with our stockholders and hope this virtual meeting will maximize participation. You will be able to attend and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions during the meeting by visiting:

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EQIX2023

To participate in the virtual meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card, or voting instruction form. Please refer to the "Attending the Meeting" section of the proxy statement for more details about attending the Annual Meeting online. Beneficial stockholders who did not receive a 16-digit control number from their bank or brokerage firm, who wish to attend the meeting, should follow the instructions from their bank or brokerage firm, including any requirement to obtain a legal proxy. Most brokerage firms or banks allow a stockholder to obtain a legal proxy either online or by mail.

Formal rules of conduct and technical support will be available during the virtual Annual Meeting. We encourage you to access the meeting prior to the start time leaving ample time for the check- in. Please follow the registration instructions as outlined in this proxy statement.

At the Annual Meeting, the following proposals will be considered and voted on, in addition to such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof:

ITEMS OF BUSINESS