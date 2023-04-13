Advanced search
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC.

(EQIX)
  Report
02:05:38 2023-04-13 pm EDT
709.06 USD   -0.28%
Equinix : Proxy Statement FY 2022

04/13/2023 | 01:55pm EDT
Annual Proxy Statement

2023

EQUINIX 2023 PROXY STATEMENT

Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Dear Stockholder:

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Equinix, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Equinix"). This year's meeting will be held exclusively online; we are not holding an in-person meeting. The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and log-in will begin at 9:45 a.m. PDT. We believe in meaningfully engaging with our stockholders and hope this virtual meeting will maximize participation. You will be able to attend and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions during the meeting by visiting:

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EQIX2023

To participate in the virtual meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card, or voting instruction form. Please refer to the "Attending the Meeting" section of the proxy statement for more details about attending the Annual Meeting online. Beneficial stockholders who did not receive a 16-digit control number from their bank or brokerage firm, who wish to attend the meeting, should follow the instructions from their bank or brokerage firm, including any requirement to obtain a legal proxy. Most brokerage firms or banks allow a stockholder to obtain a legal proxy either online or by mail.

Formal rules of conduct and technical support will be available during the virtual Annual Meeting. We encourage you to access the meeting prior to the start time leaving ample time for the check- in. Please follow the registration instructions as outlined in this proxy statement.

At the Annual Meeting, the following proposals will be considered and voted on, in addition to such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof:

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

TO BE HELD

Thursday, May 25, 2023 10:00 a.m. PDT

VIRTUAL MEETING

www.virtualshareholder

meeting.com/EQIX2023

PROPOSAL

BOARD'SSEE

RECOMMENDATION PAGE

ATTENDANCE

  • Election of directors to the Board of Directors (the "Board") to serve until the next Annual Meeting or until their successors have been duly elected and qualified

Nanci Caldwell

Charles Meyers

Sandra Rivera

Adaire Fox-Martin Thomas Olinger

Fidelma Russo

FOR

7

Ron Guerrier

Christopher Paisley

Peter Van Camp

each nominee

Gary Hromadko

Jeetu Patel

2 Approval, by a non-binding advisory vote, of the

FOR

32

compensation of our named executive officers

  • Approval, by a non-binding advisory vote, of the frequency

with which our stockholders will vote on the compensation of

FOR ONE YEAR

33

our named executive officers

  • Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers

LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for

FOR

66

the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2023

5 A stockholder proposal related to shareholder ratification of

AGAINST

68

termination pay

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote promptly, following the instructions contained in the materials you received.

The foregoing items of business are more fully described in the attached proxy statement.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on Mar. 30, 2023 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and at any adjournments or postponements thereof.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Peter Van Camp

Executive Chairman

Redwood City, California

Apr. 14, 2023

EQUINIX 2023 PROXY STATEMENT

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual meeting, please vote as soon as possible.

You may revoke your proxy at any time prior to the Annual Meeting. If you decide to attend the Annual

Meeting and wish to change your proxy vote, you may do so by attending the Annual Meeting webcast.

Important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to be held on May 25, 2023. The proxy statement and annual report to stockholders on Form 10-K are available at: https://investor.equinix.com/news-events/annual-meeting-of-stockholders

VOLUNTARY E-DELIVERY OF PROXY MATERIALS

We encourage our stockholders to enroll in electronic delivery of proxy materials.

Electronic delivery offers immediate and convenient access to proxy statements, annual reports and other investor documents. It also helps us preserve the environment and reduce printing and shipping costs.

Visit proxyvote.com to vote your shares and, when prompted, indicate that you agree to receive or access proxy materials electronically in future years.

PROXY STATEMENT Table of contents

PROXY SUMMARY

1

General information

1

Items to be voted on and our Board's

recommendation

2

Governance

3

Performance and compensation highlights

5

GOVERNANCE

7

PROPOSAL 1-Election of directors

7

Board composition

12

Board operations

16

Other governance policies and practices

21

2022 director compensation

22

Equinix stock ownership

24

Related-party transactions

25

Sustainability

27

Executive officers

30

COMPENSATION

32

PROPOSAL 2-Advisorynon-binding vote

on executive compensation

32

PROPOSAL 3-Advisorynon-binding vote

on frequency of executive compensation

vote

33

Compensation roadmap

34

Compensation discussion and analysis

34

Talent, Culture and Compensation

Committee Report

46

Executive compensation tables and related

information

47

Compensation policies and practices risk

assessment

56

Talent, Culture and Compensation

Committee interlocks and insider

participation

57

Equity compensation plan information

58

CEO to median employee pay ratio

59

Pay vs. performance

60

AUDIT

66

PROPOSAL 4-Ratification of independent

registered public accountants

66

Report of the Audit Committee of the

Board of Directors

67

STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL

68

PROPOSAL 5-Stockholder proposal,

related to shareholder ratification of

68

termination pay

Equinix opposition statement

69

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

72

Voting information and attending the

meeting

72

Delivery of documents to stockholders

sharing an address

76

Stockholder proposals for 2024 annual

meeting

76

Other matters

77

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 17:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
