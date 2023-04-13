Equinix : Proxy Statement FY 2022

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Equinix, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Equinix"). This year's meeting will be held exclusively online; we are not holding an in-person meeting. The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and log-in will begin at 9:45 a.m. PDT. We believe in meaningfully engaging with our stockholders and hope this virtual meeting will maximize participation. You will be able to attend and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions during the meeting by visiting:
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EQIX2023
To participate in the virtual meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card, or voting instruction form. Please refer to the "Attending the Meeting" section of the proxy statement for more details about attending the Annual Meeting online. Beneficial stockholders who did not receive a 16-digit control number from their bank or brokerage firm, who wish to attend the meeting, should follow the instructions from their bank or brokerage firm, including any requirement to obtain a legal proxy. Most brokerage firms or banks allow a stockholder to obtain a legal proxy either online or by mail.
Formal rules of conduct and technical support will be available during the virtual Annual Meeting. We encourage you to access the meeting prior to the start time leaving ample time for the check- in. Please follow the registration instructions as outlined in this proxy statement.
At the Annual Meeting, the following proposals will be considered and voted on, in addition to such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof:
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
TO BE HELD
Thursday, May 25, 2023 10:00 a.m. PDT
VIRTUAL MEETING
www.virtualshareholder
meeting.com/EQIX2023
PROPOSAL
BOARD'SSEE
RECOMMENDATION PAGE
ATTENDANCE
Election of directors to the Board of Directors (the "Board")to serve until the next Annual Meeting or until their successors have been duly elected and qualified
• Nanci Caldwell
•
Charles Meyers
• Sandra Rivera
• Adaire Fox-Martin• Thomas Olinger
• Fidelma Russo
FOR
7
• Ron Guerrier
• Christopher Paisley
• Peter Van Camp
each nominee
• Gary Hromadko
• Jeetu Patel
2 Approval, by a non-binding advisory vote, of the
FOR
32
compensation of our named executive officers
Approval, by a non-binding advisory vote, of the frequency
with which our stockholders will vote on the compensation of
FOR ONE YEAR
33
our named executive officers
Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers
LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for
FOR
66
the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2023
5A stockholder proposal related to shareholder ratification of
AGAINST
68
termination pay
Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote promptly, following the instructions contained in the materials you received.
The foregoing items of business are more fully described in the attached proxy statement.
Only stockholders of record at the close of business on Mar. 30, 2023 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting and at any adjournments or postponements thereof.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Peter Van Camp
Executive Chairman
Redwood City, California
Apr. 14, 2023
EQUINIX 2023 PROXY STATEMENT
Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual meeting, please vote as soon as possible.
You may revoke your proxy at any time prior to the Annual Meeting. If you decide to attend the Annual
Meeting and wish to change your proxy vote, you may do so by attending the Annual Meeting webcast.
We encourage our stockholders to enroll in electronic delivery of proxy materials.
Electronic delivery offers immediate and convenient access to proxy statements, annual reports and other investor documents. It also helps us preserve the environment and reduce printing and shipping costs.
Visit proxyvote.com to vote your shares and, when prompted, indicate that you agree to receive or access proxy materials electronically in future years.