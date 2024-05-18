Investor

Presentation

Q1 2024

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this presentation contains forward-looking statements which include words such as "believe," "anticipate," and "expect". These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Equinix's actual results to differ materially from the expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built-out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to potential cybersecurity breaches; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Refer to our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 16, 2024 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2024. In addition, Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this presentation.

Non-GAAP Information

This presentation contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions of terms including, but not limited to, "Cash Gross Profit," "Cash Gross Margins," "Cash SG&A," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Funds From Operations," "Adjusted Funds From Operations," and "Adjusted Net Operating Income," and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial results presented in this presentation and the corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to the supplemental data and the appendix of this presentation.

Changes to Prior Period

We converted the presentation of disclosures from thousands to millions in the first quarter of 2024. Certain rounding adjustments have been made to prior period disclosed amounts.

Equinix Business Update

3

Key Priorities at Equinix

Investing to extend our competitive advantage

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

  • Investing in our people
  • Evolving our platform and service portfolio
  • Expanding our global reach
  • Simplifying and scaling our business

Organic Investments

Return of

Expansion of platform

Capital

Increase ownership

Consistent

Invest in technology

dividend growth

initiatives

DELIVERING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

AFFO per

Share Growth

FINANCIAL PRIORITIES

Maintain investment

Strategic Acquisitions

grade status

Recent

Significant

Optimize financial flexibility

IXEurope

Verizon

Switch and

Data Centers

Bell

Data

Metronode

ALOG

Telecity Group

Dividend

Yield

Return on Invested Capital

Digital demand continues to accelerate with a series of catalysts creating a cumulative effect

2000s

Web,

Social and SaaS

Consumer demand and aaS acceleration lay the groundwork for enterprise transformation

2010s

Cloud

Ignites a

multi-decade

transformation of

enterprise IT

2020-2022

Pandemic

Fans the flames

of Digital

Transformation

2023+

AI

Fuel on the fire to transform business and society

A data and application driven world places different demands on digital infrastructure

More

More

More ecosystem-

More

More

distributed

cloud-connected

enabled

on-demand

sustainable

REACH

INTER-

ECOSYSTEMS

TRUST

SUSTAINABIILTY

CONNECTION

Platform Equinix - Our Competitive Advantage(1)

Equinix global reach expanding across 71 metro areas and 33 countries

6

Continents

33

Countries

71 Metro areas 260 Data centers

Interconnected Ecosystems

29 Metros

109 Data Centers

99.999%+

reliability

28 Metros

14 Metros

95 Data Centers

56 Data Centers

10,000+

customers

13,000+

employees

468k+

inter-

connections(2)

100%

renewable

power pledge

  • World's infrastructure provider with
    10,000+ customers and 468,000+(2) total interconnections
  • 2,000+ networks and 3,000+ cloud and IT companies

Unmatched Global Reach

  • Differentiated global platform with $40 billion of invested capital
  • 64% of recurring revenues from customers deployed across all 3 regions

High Quality & Consistency

Top 10 customers (on average) are deployed in 75+ IBX®s, and make up 17% of recurring revenues

  1. As of Q1 2024
  2. Total interconnections include both cross-connects and virtual connections

  • 99.999%+ uptime record
  • 100% renewable power pledge

Becoming the Trusted Center of a Cloud-First World

Curating Interconnection Ecosystems Remains a Strategic Priority with 2023 Interconnection revenue growing 10% year over year (3)

Networking

Density

Peering

Interconnection

Enterprise

Community

Cloud & IT

Clusters

CDM

Digital

Number of Interconnections

Payments

Individual

IoT

Conceive

Capture

Cluster

Curate

Diversity of Participants

  1. Percentage of Cloud Edge Nodes only includes markets where Equinix has an IBX
  2. Cloud Provider Websites as of March 2024
  3. Year over year growth rate on a normalized and constant currency basis

~40% of Hyperscale Cloud On-ramp Nodes are in Equinix (1)

(Public Multi-Cloud and Network Density)(2)

AWSAzure

Others

41%

Others

45%

Market

Market

share

share

Others

Google Cloud

Oracle

41%

Others

49%

Market

Market

share

share

Integrated with Dynamic Hybrid Applications

Customers

Mobile sales and

payments

Privacy

Omni-channel

storefront

Supplier

API

Digital

services

network

Digital

Research

products

and innovation

xScale: Amplifying Our Balance Sheet to Extend Cloud Leadership

Recent Leasing Activity

  • Leased 48MW of capacity since our last earnings call including ~14MW of capacity in EMEA and ~34MW of capacity in APAC

Overview

  • Equinix owns 20% of the JVs while receiving fees for managing and operating the xScale facilities
  • Our global xScale portfolio will represent more than $8 billion invested and greater than 725 megawatts of power capacity when fully built out

Benefits

    • JV operating structures enable the company to pursue strategic Hyperscale deployments while minimizing dilution to Equinix returns and preserving the company's balance sheet and investment capacity
  2. Equinix is leasing MD6, a portion of Madrid 3x from the EMEA 2 JV
  3. Equinix is leasing SL4, a portion of Seoul 2x from the APAC 3 JV
  4. Totals may not sum due to rounding
  5. Operational data centers include 14 open xScale facilities
  6. Includes all operational xScale facilities and announced projects

AMER

EMEA

APAC

Total Portfolio

Phase

Cost

Phase

Phase

JV Status

Capacity

Leasing

Opening

($M)

(MW)

(MW)

Silicon Valley 12x-1

JV

Q2 2024

$293

14

5

Mexico City 3x-1

JV

Q1 2025

$61

4

0

Madrid 3x-1(1)

JV

Open

$110

7

7

Paris 13x-1

JV

Open

$247

14

14

Warsaw 4x-1

JV

Q2 2024

$113

5

5

Warsaw 4x-2

JV

Q2 2024

$23

5

5

Milan 7x-2

JV

Q3 2024

$32

5

5

Madrid 3x-2

JV

Q3 2024

$45

5

5

Madrid 3x-3

JV

Q3 2024

$9

2

0

Frankfurt 10x-1

JV

Q1 2025

$206

14

14

Madrid 4x-1

JV

Q1 2025

$119

10

10

Milan 7x-3

JV

Q1 2025

$67

10

10

Frankfurt 16x-1

JV

Q2 2025

$192

14

14

Warsaw 4x-3

JV

Q2 2025

$74

10

10

Seoul 2x-1(2)

JV

Open

$166

12

2

Osaka 4x-1

JV

Q2 2024

$150

14

14

Osaka 5x-1

JV

Q1 2027

$177

19

19

Capacity Under

165

139

Development (3)

Operational

JV

Open

220

209

Data Centers (4)

Total Portfolio(3) (5)

384

348

The Three Pillars of ESG (1)

Our Future First sustainability strategy inspires us to dream of a better future

Environment

Do what it takes

to protect the planet

  • Achieved a 24% Reduction in operational emissions from 2019 base-line, making material progress toward our Global 2030 Climate-NeutralGoal aligned with a Science-BasedTarget
  • 96% Renewable Coverage globally against our 100% Renewable Energy Goal and over 90% every year since 2018
  • Leveraging Green Finance to align our investments. Since 2020, issued and fully allocated $4.9B in Green Bonds
  • Equinix was named to CDP's A List for second consecutive year

Social

Do more for each other to unleash potential

  • Partnered with 47 organizations to advance digital inclusion funded by Equinix Foundation in the first year of operations
  • Building a Diverse and Inclusive Culture and Company with 9
    EECNs, 38 WeAreEquinix teams, and 17% increase in women employees globally
  • Promoting Health and Wellness and a Culture where All Employees Thrive, drove higher adoption of our EAP and aligned global benefits for a diverse workforce
  • Connecting Our Communities with $1.9M Donations and Grants and 11% increase in employee volunteering hours YoY

Governance

Do what's right

to lead the way

  • Board ESG Oversight, with 40% of the Board Members women
  • Global Ethics and Responsibility,
    100% completion of Anti- bribery and Corruption Training
  • Aligning executive compensation for VP-leveland above tied to our sustainability progress
  • Public Policy & Advocacy, leader of the EU Climate-
    Neutral DC Pact
  • Promoting Supply Chain
    Sustainability & Diversity, engaging suppliers on climate change and ESG

Awards and recognition

In 2023, we received recognition for our sustainable operations, innovations and commitment to building an ethical, inclusive place to work:

APR 2024

  1. Data derived from FY 2023 Equinix CSR Report published on April 25, 2024

