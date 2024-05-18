Public Disclosure Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this presentation contains forward-looking statements which include words such as "believe," "anticipate," and "expect". These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Equinix's actual results to differ materially from the expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; stock price fluctuations, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built-out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to potential cybersecurity breaches; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; risks related to regulatory inquiries or litigation and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Refer to our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 16, 2024 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2024. In addition, Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this presentation.

Non-GAAP Information

This presentation contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions of terms including, but not limited to, "Cash Gross Profit," "Cash Gross Margins," "Cash SG&A," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Funds From Operations," "Adjusted Funds From Operations," and "Adjusted Net Operating Income," and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial results presented in this presentation and the corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to the supplemental data and the appendix of this presentation.

Changes to Prior Period

We converted the presentation of disclosures from thousands to millions in the first quarter of 2024. Certain rounding adjustments have been made to prior period disclosed amounts.

© 2024 Equinix, Inc. 2