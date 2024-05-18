Investor
Equinix Business Update
Key Priorities at Equinix
Investing to extend our competitive advantage
CAPITAL ALLOCATION
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
- Investing in our people
- Evolving our platform and service portfolio
- Expanding our global reach
- Simplifying and scaling our business
Organic Investments
Return of
•
Expansion of platform
Capital
•
Increase ownership
•
Consistent
•
Invest in technology
dividend growth
initiatives
DELIVERING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS
AFFO per
Share Growth
FINANCIAL PRIORITIES
•
Maintain investment
Strategic Acquisitions
grade status
Recent
Significant
•
Optimize financial flexibility
IXEurope
Verizon
Switch and
Data Centers
Bell
Data
Metronode
ALOG
Telecity Group
Dividend
Yield
Return on Invested Capital
Digital demand continues to accelerate with a series of catalysts creating a cumulative effect
2000s
Web,
Social and SaaS
Consumer demand and aaS acceleration lay the groundwork for enterprise transformation
2010s
Cloud
Ignites a
multi-decade
transformation of
enterprise IT
2020-2022
Pandemic
Fans the flames
of Digital
Transformation
2023+
AI
Fuel on the fire to transform business and society
A data and application driven world places different demands on digital infrastructure
More
More
More ecosystem-
More
More
distributed
cloud-connected
enabled
on-demand
sustainable
REACH
INTER-
ECOSYSTEMS
TRUST
SUSTAINABIILTY
CONNECTION
Platform Equinix - Our Competitive Advantage(1)
Equinix global reach expanding across 71 metro areas and 33 countries
6
Continents
33
Countries
71 Metro areas 260 Data centers
Interconnected Ecosystems
29 Metros
109 Data Centers
99.999%+
reliability
28 Metros
14 Metros
95 Data Centers
56 Data Centers
10,000+
customers
13,000+
employees
468k+
inter-
connections(2)
100%
renewable
power pledge
-
World's infrastructure provider with
10,000+ customers and 468,000+(2) total interconnections
- 2,000+ networks and 3,000+ cloud and IT companies
Unmatched Global Reach
- Differentiated global platform with $40 billion of invested capital
- 64% of recurring revenues from customers deployed across all 3 regions
High Quality & Consistency
Top 10 customers (on average) are deployed in 75+ IBX®s, and make up 17% of recurring revenues
- As of Q1 2024
- Total interconnections include both cross-connects and virtual connections
- 99.999%+ uptime record
- 100% renewable power pledge
Becoming the Trusted Center of a Cloud-First World
Curating Interconnection Ecosystems Remains a Strategic Priority with 2023 Interconnection revenue growing 10% year over year (3)
Networking
Density
Peering
Interconnection
Enterprise
Community
Cloud & IT
Clusters
CDM
Digital
Number of Interconnections
Payments
Individual
IoT
Conceive
Capture
Cluster
Curate
Diversity of Participants
- Percentage of Cloud Edge Nodes only includes markets where Equinix has an IBX
- Cloud Provider Websites as of March 2024
- Year over year growth rate on a normalized and constant currency basis
~40% of Hyperscale Cloud On-ramp Nodes are in Equinix (1)
(Public Multi-Cloud and Network Density)(2)
AWSAzure
Others
41%
Others
45%
Market
Market
share
share
Others
Google Cloud
Oracle
41%
Others
49%
Market
Market
share
share
Integrated with Dynamic Hybrid Applications
Customers
Mobile sales and
payments
Privacy
Omni-channel
storefront
Supplier
API
Digital
services
network
Digital
Research
products
and innovation
xScale: Amplifying Our Balance Sheet to Extend Cloud Leadership
Recent Leasing Activity
- Leased 48MW of capacity since our last earnings call including ~14MW of capacity in EMEA and ~34MW of capacity in APAC
Overview
- Equinix owns 20% of the JVs while receiving fees for managing and operating the xScale facilities
- Our global xScale portfolio will represent more than $8 billion invested and greater than 725 megawatts of power capacity when fully built out
Benefits
- JV operating structures enable the company to pursue strategic Hyperscale deployments while minimizing dilution to Equinix returns and preserving the company's balance sheet and investment capacity
- Equinix is leasing MD6, a portion of Madrid 3x from the EMEA 2 JV
- Equinix is leasing SL4, a portion of Seoul 2x from the APAC 3 JV
- Totals may not sum due to rounding
- Operational data centers include 14 open xScale facilities
- Includes all operational xScale facilities and announced projects
AMER
EMEA
APAC
Total Portfolio
Phase
Cost
Phase
Phase
JV Status
Capacity
Leasing
Opening
($M)
(MW)
(MW)
Silicon Valley 12x-1
JV
Q2 2024
$293
14
5
Mexico City 3x-1
JV
Q1 2025
$61
4
0
Madrid 3x-1(1)
JV
Open
$110
7
7
Paris 13x-1
JV
Open
$247
14
14
Warsaw 4x-1
JV
Q2 2024
$113
5
5
Warsaw 4x-2
JV
Q2 2024
$23
5
5
Milan 7x-2
JV
Q3 2024
$32
5
5
Madrid 3x-2
JV
Q3 2024
$45
5
5
Madrid 3x-3
JV
Q3 2024
$9
2
0
Frankfurt 10x-1
JV
Q1 2025
$206
14
14
Madrid 4x-1
JV
Q1 2025
$119
10
10
Milan 7x-3
JV
Q1 2025
$67
10
10
Frankfurt 16x-1
JV
Q2 2025
$192
14
14
Warsaw 4x-3
JV
Q2 2025
$74
10
10
Seoul 2x-1(2)
JV
Open
$166
12
2
Osaka 4x-1
JV
Q2 2024
$150
14
14
Osaka 5x-1
JV
Q1 2027
$177
19
19
Capacity Under
165
139
Development (3)
Operational
JV
Open
220
209
Data Centers (4)
Total Portfolio(3) (5)
384
348
The Three Pillars of ESG (1)
Our Future First sustainability strategy inspires us to dream of a better future
Environment
Do what it takes
to protect the planet
- Achieved a 24% Reduction in operational emissions from 2019 base-line, making material progress toward our Global 2030 Climate-NeutralGoal aligned with a Science-BasedTarget
- 96% Renewable Coverage globally against our 100% Renewable Energy Goal and over 90% every year since 2018
- Leveraging Green Finance to align our investments. Since 2020, issued and fully allocated $4.9B in Green Bonds
- Equinix was named to CDP's A List for second consecutive year
Social
Do more for each other to unleash potential
- Partnered with 47 organizations to advance digital inclusion funded by Equinix Foundation in the first year of operations
- Building a Diverse and Inclusive Culture and Company with 9
EECNs, 38 WeAreEquinix teams, and 17% increase in women employees globally
- Promoting Health and Wellness and a Culture where All Employees Thrive, drove higher adoption of our EAP and aligned global benefits for a diverse workforce
- Connecting Our Communities with $1.9M Donations and Grants and 11% increase in employee volunteering hours YoY
Governance
Do what's right
to lead the way
- Board ESG Oversight, with 40% of the Board Members women
-
Global Ethics and Responsibility,
100% completion of Anti- bribery and Corruption Training
- Aligning executive compensation for VP-leveland above tied to our sustainability progress
- Public Policy & Advocacy, leader of the EU Climate-
Neutral DC Pact
- Promoting Supply Chain
Sustainability & Diversity, engaging suppliers on climate change and ESG
Awards and recognition
In 2023, we received recognition for our sustainable operations, innovations and commitment to building an ethical, inclusive place to work:
APR 2024
- Data derived from FY 2023 Equinix CSR Report published on April 25, 2024
