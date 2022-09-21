Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Equinix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC.

(EQIX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:39 2022-09-21 pm EDT
627.90 USD   +1.85%
01:10pEQUINIX : Q2 2022 Equinix data center metro-level metrics
PU
07:41aEquinix, National University of Singapore to Collaborate on Hydrogen Research for Data Centers
MT
09/21Equinix, Inc. and NUS Centre for Energy Research & Technology Partner to Advance Hydrogen Technologies for Data Centers
CI
Equinix : Q2 2022 Equinix data center metro-level metrics

09/21/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
Equinix global data centers

Metro-level metrics

Q2 2022

Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company

As businesses expand to create new sources of value and differentiation, we are committed to being wherever opportunity leads. We see a future where digital leaders assemble infrastructure in minutes, anywhere in the world, on demand from an ecosystem of providers.

To help them realize this future across our platform globally, Equinix is opening new interconnected data centers around the world, allowing our customers to bring together and interconnect the infrastructure they need to fast-track their digital advantage.

2 © 2022 EQUINIX, INC.

AMERICAS

EMEA

ASIA-PACIFIC

VANCOUVER

HELSINKI

OSAKA

TOKYO

CALGARY

STOCKHOLM

SEOUL

WINNIPEG

OTTAWA

KAMLOOPS

MANCHESTER

DÜSSELDORF

SHANGHAI

MONTREAL

SEATTLE

TORONTO

AMSTERDAM

SAINT JOHN

HONG KONG

CHICAGO

DUBLIN

LONDON

SILICON

DENVER

BOSTON

HAMBURG

VALLEY

NEW YORK

WARSAW

PHILADELPHIA

DALLAS

WASHINGTON, D.C.

FRANKFURT

LOS ANGELES

CULPEPER, VA

ATLANTA

SINGAPORE

PARIS

MUNICH

MONTERREY

HOUSTON

MIAMI

BORDEAUX

MADRID

GENEVA

MILAN

SOFIA

MEXICO CITY

ZURICH

GENOA

BARCELONA

ISTANBUL

BRISBANE

SEVILLE

PERTH

SYDNEY

BOGOTÁ

LISBON

ADELAIDE

MELBOURNE

CANBERRA

Equinix Fabric™ Network

LIMA

DUBAI^

ACCRA

Equinix Location

SÃO PAULO

ABU DHABI

ABIDJAN

SANTIAGO

MUSCAT^

MUMBAI

Partner Data Center

^Provides connectivity to local

RIO DE JANEIRO

LAGOS

clouds within the market.

3 © 2022 EQUINIX, INC.

Global statistics

Platform Equinix® is the world's largest global platform of interconnected data centers and business ecosystems.

240+

71

435,000+

Data Centers

Metros

Interconnections*

>99.9999% 10,000+

Reliability^Customers*

Includes all countries and metros in which Equinix or an Equinix partner has a physical presence that provides service to customers.

^ As measured from January 1-December 31, 2021, for IBX Operations.

  • Total interconnections include both physical cross connections and virtual connections. GPX, MainOne and Entel acquisitions not included in totals for interconnection, but are included in the number
    of customers.

Unless otherwise noted, all metrics are as of the end of Q2 2022. Data Center, Metro and Country count includes Entel Chile acquistion, which closed August 1, 2022.

4 © 2022 EQUINIX, INC.

Americas

We finalized acquisition of a data center from AMERICATEL in Lima, Peru's largest city. This acquisition follows the four data centers Equinix acquired from leading Chilean telecommunications provider Entel in Chile.

5 © 2022 EQUINIX, INC.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Equinix Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 17:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
