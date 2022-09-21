Equinix : Q2 2022 Equinix data center metro-level metrics
09/21/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
Equinix global data centers
Metro-level metrics
Q2 2022
Equinix is the world's digital infrastructure company™
As businesses expand to create new sources of value and differentiation, we are committed to being wherever opportunity leads. We see a future where digital leaders assemble infrastructure in minutes, anywhere in the world, on demand from an ecosystem of providers.
To help them realize this future across our platform globally, Equinix is opening new interconnected data centers around the world, allowing our customers to bring together and interconnect the infrastructure they need to fast-track their digital advantage.
Platform Equinix® is the world's largest global platform of interconnected data centers and business ecosystems.
240+
71
435,000+
Data Centers
Metros
Interconnections*
>99.9999% 10,000+
Reliability^Customers*
Includes all countries and metros in which Equinix or an Equinix partner has a physical presence that provides service to customers.
^ As measured from January 1-December 31, 2021, for IBX Operations.
Total interconnections include both physical cross connections and virtual connections. GPX, MainOne and Entel acquisitions not included in totals for interconnection, but are included in the number
of customers.
Unless otherwise noted, all metrics are as of the end of Q2 2022. Data Center, Metro and Country count includes Entel Chile acquistion, which closed August 1, 2022.
We finalized acquisition of a data center from AMERICATEL in Lima, Peru's largest city. This acquisition follows the four data centers Equinix acquired from leading Chilean telecommunications provider Entel in Chile.
Equinix Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 17:09:07 UTC.