Investor Presentation
Q2 2023
Equinix Business Update
Key Priorities at Equinix
Investing to extend our competitive advantage
CAPITAL ALLOCATION
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
- Investing in our people
- Evolving our platform and service portfolio
- Expanding our global reach
- Simplifying and scaling our business
Organic Investments
Return of
•
Expansion of platform
Capital
•
Increase ownership
•
Consistent
•
Invest in technology
dividend growth
initiatives
DELIVERING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS
AFFO per
Share Growth
FINANCIAL PRIORITIES
•
Maintain investment
Strategic Acquisitions
grade status
Recent
Significant
•
Optimize financial flexibility
IXEurope
Verizon
Switch and
Data Centers
Bell
Data
Metronode
ALOG
Telecity Group
Dividend
Yield
Return on Invested Capital
Digital demand continues to accelerate with a series of catalysts creating a cumulative effect
2000s
Web,
Social and SaaS
Consumer demand and aaS acceleration lay the groundwork for enterprise transformation
2010s
Cloud
Ignites a
multi-decade
transformation of
enterprise IT
2020-2022
Pandemic
Fans the flames
of Digital
Transformation
2023+
AI
Fuel on the fire to transform business and society
