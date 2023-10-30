Investor Presentation
Q3 2023
Except for historical information, this presentation contains forward-looking statements which include words such as "believe," "anticipate," and "expect". These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Equinix's actual results to
differ materially from the expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built-out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Refer to our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 17, 2023 and our quarterly report on Form 10- Q filed with the SEC on October 27, 2023. In addition, Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this presentation.
Non-GAAP Information
This presentation contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions of terms including, but not limited to, "Cash Gross Profit," "Cash Gross Margins," "Cash SG&A," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Funds From Operations," "Adjusted Funds From Operations," and "Adjusted Net Operating Income," and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial results presented in this presentation and the corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to the supplemental data and the appendix of this presentation.
Equinix Business Update
Key Priorities at Equinix
Investing to extend our competitive advantage
CAPITAL ALLOCATION
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
- Investing in our people
- Evolving our platform and service portfolio
- Expanding our global reach
- Simplifying and scaling our business
Organic Investments
Return of
•
Expansion of platform
Capital
•
Increase ownership
•
Consistent
•
Invest in technology
dividend growth
initiatives
DELIVERING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS
AFFO per
Share Growth
Dividend
FINANCIAL PRIORITIES
•
Maintain investment
Strategic Acquisitions
grade status
Recent
Significant
•
Optimize financial flexibility
IXEurope
Verizon
Switch and
Data Centers
Bell
Data
Metronode
ALOG
Telecity Group
Yield
Return on Invested Capital
Digital demand continues to accelerate with a series of catalysts creating a cumulative effect
2000s
Web,
Social and SaaS
Consumer demand and aaS acceleration lay the groundwork for enterprise transformation
2010s
Cloud
Ignites a
multi-decade
transformation of
enterprise IT
2020-2022
Pandemic
Fans the flames
of Digital
Transformation
2023+
AI
Fuel on the fire to transform business and society
A data and application driven world places different demands on digital infrastructure
More
More
More ecosystem-
More
More
distributed
cloud-connected
enabled
on-demand
sustainable
REACH
INTER-
ECOSYSTEMS
TRUST
SUSTAINABIILTY
CONNECTION
Platform Equinix - Our Competitive Advantage(1)
Equinix global reach expanding across 70 metro areas and 32 countries
6
Continents
32
Countries
70 Metro areas 251 Data centers
Interconnected Ecosystems
29 Metros
108 Data Centers
99.9999%
reliability
28 Metros
13 Metros
52 Data Centers
91 Data Centers
10,000+
13,000+customers employees
460k+
inter-
connections(2)
100%
renewable
power pledge
-
World's infrastructure provider with
10,000+ customers and 460,000+(1) total interconnections
- 2,000+ networks and 3,000+ cloud and IT companies
Unmatched Global Reach
- Differentiated global platform with $38 billion of invested capital
- 65% of recurring revenues from customers deployed across all 3 regions
High Quality & Consistency
Top 10 customers (on average) are deployed in 80+ IBX®s, and make up 18% of recurring revenues
- As of Q3 2023
- Total interconnections include both cross-connects and virtual connections
- 99.9999% uptime record
- 100% renewable power pledge
Becoming the Trusted Center of a Cloud-First World
Curating Interconnection Ecosystems Remains a Strategic Priority with 2022 Interconnection revenue growing 13% year over year (4)
Networking
(1)
Density
Peering
Interconnection
Digital
Enterprise
Community
Cloud & IT
Clusters
CDM
Payments
Individual
Number of Interconnections
IoT
Year Over Year Growth
Conceive
Capture
Cluster
Curate
Diversity of Participants
- Based on Ecosystem Insight Product YE 22 data
- Percentage of Cloud Edge Nodes only includes markets where Equinix has an IBX
- Cloud Provider Websites as of September 2023
- Year over year growth rate on a normalized and constant currency basis
~40% of Hyperscale Cloud On-ramp Nodes are in Equinix (2)
(Public Multi-Cloud and Network Density)(3)
AWSAzure
Others
41%
Others
44%
Market
Market
share
share
Others
Google Cloud
Oracle
41%
Others
49%
Market
Market
share
share
Integrated with Dynamic Hybrid Applications
Customers
Mobile sales and
payments
Privacy
Omni-channel
storefront
Supplier
API
Digital
services
network
Digital
Research
products
and innovation
xScale: Amplifying Our Balance Sheet to Extend Cloud Leadership
Overview
- Equinix owns 20% of the JVs while receiving fees for managing and operating facilities
- Our global portfolio will be more than $8 billion with more than 800 megawatts of power capacity when fully built out
Benefits
- JV structures enable pursuit of strategic Hyperscale deployments to minimize dilution of Equinix returns and limits consumption of balance sheet and investment capacity
- Equinix is leasing MD6, a portion of Madrid 3x from the EMEA 2 JV
- Equinix is leasing SL4, a portion of Seoul 2x from the APAC 3 JV
- Operational data centers includes 12 open xScale facilities
- Includes all operational xScale facilities and announced projects
AMER
EMEA
APAC
Total Portfolio
Phase
Cost
Phase
Phase
JV Status
Capacity
Leasing
Opening
($M)
(MW)
(MW)
São Paulo 5x-3
JV
Q4 2023
$36
5
0
Silicon Valley 12x-1
JV Ready
Q1 2024
$293
14
5
Mexico City 3x-1
JV
Q4 2024
$61
4
0
Dublin 6x-1
JV
Q4 2023
$83
10
10
Madrid 3x-1(1)
JV
Q4 2023
$121
7
2
Milan 7x-1
JV
Q4 2023
$109
3
0
Paris 13x-1
JV
Q4 2023
$247
14
14
Madrid 3x-2
JV
Q1 2024
$45
5
0
Warsaw 4x-1
JV
Q1 2024
$113
5
0
Warsaw 4x-2
JV
Q1 2024
$23
5
0
Frankfurt 16x-1
JV
Q2 2025
$192
14
14
Tokyo 13x-2
JV
Q4 2023
$44
10
0
Seoul 2x-1(2)
JV
Q1 2024
$166
12
2
Osaka 4x-1
JV
Q1 2024
$150
14
0
Capacity Under
123
48
Development
Operational
JV
Open
188
162
Data Centers (3)
Total Portfolio(4)
311
210
The Three Pillars of ESG (1)
Our Future First sustainability strategy inspires us to dream of a better future.
EnvironmentSocial
Governance
Awards and recognition
Do what it takes to protect the
planet
-
Achieved a 23% Reduction in operational emissions from 2019 base-line, making material progress toward our Global 2030 Climate- Neutral Goal aligned with a
Science-Based Target
- 96% Renewable Coverage globally against our 100% Renewable Energy Goal and over 90% every year since 2018
- Leveraging Green Finance to align our investments. Since 2020, issued $4.9B in Green Bonds
- Equinix was named to CDP's A List in 2022
Do more for each other to
unleash potential
-
Partnering with organizations to advance digital inclusion through the launch of the Equinix
Foundation with a $50M contribution by Equinix
- Building a Diverse and Inclusive Culture and Company with 9
EECNs, 35 WeAreEquinix teams, and 13% YOY increase in women employees globally
- Promoting Health and Wellness and a Culture where All Employees Thrive, drove higher adoption of our EAP and aligned global benefits for a diverse workforce
-
Connecting Our Communities with $2M+ Donations and
Grants and 37% increase in volunteering
Do what's right to
lead the way
- Board ESG Oversight, with 40% of the Board Members women
-
Global Ethics and Responsibility,
100% completion of Anti- bribery and Corruption Training
- Aligning executive compensation for VP-leveland above tied to our sustainability progress
- Public Policy & Advocacy, Leader of the EU Climate-NeutralDC
Pact
- Promoting Supply Chain
Sustainability & Diversity, engaging suppliers on climate change and ESG
In 2022, we received recognition for our sustainable operations, innovations and commitment to building an ethical, inclusive place to work:
- Data derived from FY 2022 Equinix CSR Report published on April 27, 2023
