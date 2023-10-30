Public Disclosure Statement

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, this presentation contains forward-looking statements which include words such as "believe," "anticipate," and "expect". These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Equinix's actual results to

differ materially from the expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built-out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Refer to our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 17, 2023 and our quarterly report on Form 10- Q filed with the SEC on October 27, 2023. In addition, Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this presentation.

Non-GAAP Information

This presentation contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For definitions of terms including, but not limited to, "Cash Gross Profit," "Cash Gross Margins," "Cash SG&A," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Funds From Operations," "Adjusted Funds From Operations," and "Adjusted Net Operating Income," and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial results presented in this presentation and the corresponding GAAP measures, please refer to the supplemental data and the appendix of this presentation.

© 2023 Equinix, Inc. 2