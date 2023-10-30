Investor Presentation

Equinix Business Update

Key Priorities at Equinix

Investing to extend our competitive advantage

CAPITAL ALLOCATION

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

  • Investing in our people
  • Evolving our platform and service portfolio
  • Expanding our global reach
  • Simplifying and scaling our business

Organic Investments

Return of

Expansion of platform

Capital

Increase ownership

Consistent

Invest in technology

dividend growth

initiatives

DELIVERING VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

AFFO per

Share Growth

Dividend

FINANCIAL PRIORITIES

Maintain investment

Strategic Acquisitions

grade status

Recent

Significant

Optimize financial flexibility

IXEurope

Verizon

Switch and

Data Centers

Bell

Data

Metronode

ALOG

Telecity Group

Yield

Return on Invested Capital

Digital demand continues to accelerate with a series of catalysts creating a cumulative effect

2000s

Web,

Social and SaaS

Consumer demand and aaS acceleration lay the groundwork for enterprise transformation

2010s

Cloud

Ignites a

multi-decade

transformation of

enterprise IT

2020-2022

Pandemic

Fans the flames

of Digital

Transformation

2023+

AI

Fuel on the fire to transform business and society

A data and application driven world places different demands on digital infrastructure

More

More

More ecosystem-

More

More

distributed

cloud-connected

enabled

on-demand

sustainable

REACH

INTER-

ECOSYSTEMS

TRUST

SUSTAINABIILTY

CONNECTION

Platform Equinix - Our Competitive Advantage(1)

Equinix global reach expanding across 70 metro areas and 32 countries

6

Continents

32

Countries

70 Metro areas 251 Data centers

Interconnected Ecosystems

29 Metros

108 Data Centers

99.9999%

reliability

28 Metros

13 Metros

52 Data Centers

91 Data Centers

10,000+

13,000+customers employees

460k+

inter-

connections(2)

100%

renewable

power pledge

  • World's infrastructure provider with
    10,000+ customers and 460,000+(1) total interconnections
  • 2,000+ networks and 3,000+ cloud and IT companies

Unmatched Global Reach

  • Differentiated global platform with $38 billion of invested capital
  • 65% of recurring revenues from customers deployed across all 3 regions

High Quality & Consistency

Top 10 customers (on average) are deployed in 80+ IBX®s, and make up 18% of recurring revenues

  1. As of Q3 2023
  2. Total interconnections include both cross-connects and virtual connections

  • 99.9999% uptime record
  • 100% renewable power pledge

Becoming the Trusted Center of a Cloud-First World

Curating Interconnection Ecosystems Remains a Strategic Priority with 2022 Interconnection revenue growing 13% year over year (4)

Networking

(1)

Density

Peering

Interconnection

Digital

Enterprise

Community

Cloud & IT

Clusters

CDM

Payments

Individual

Number of Interconnections

IoT

Year Over Year Growth

Conceive

Capture

Cluster

Curate

Diversity of Participants

  1. Based on Ecosystem Insight Product YE 22 data
  2. Percentage of Cloud Edge Nodes only includes markets where Equinix has an IBX
  3. Cloud Provider Websites as of September 2023
  4. Year over year growth rate on a normalized and constant currency basis

~40% of Hyperscale Cloud On-ramp Nodes are in Equinix (2)

(Public Multi-Cloud and Network Density)(3)

AWSAzure

Others

41%

Others

44%

Market

Market

share

share

Others

Google Cloud

Oracle

41%

Others

49%

Market

Market

share

share

Integrated with Dynamic Hybrid Applications

Customers

Mobile sales and

payments

Privacy

Omni-channel

storefront

Supplier

API

Digital

services

network

Digital

Research

products

and innovation

xScale: Amplifying Our Balance Sheet to Extend Cloud Leadership

Overview

  • Equinix owns 20% of the JVs while receiving fees for managing and operating facilities
  • Our global portfolio will be more than $8 billion with more than 800 megawatts of power capacity when fully built out

Benefits

  • JV structures enable pursuit of strategic Hyperscale deployments to minimize dilution of Equinix returns and limits consumption of balance sheet and investment capacity
  1. Equinix is leasing MD6, a portion of Madrid 3x from the EMEA 2 JV
  2. Equinix is leasing SL4, a portion of Seoul 2x from the APAC 3 JV
  3. Operational data centers includes 12 open xScale facilities
  4. Includes all operational xScale facilities and announced projects

AMER

EMEA

APAC

Total Portfolio

Phase

Cost

Phase

Phase

JV Status

Capacity

Leasing

Opening

($M)

(MW)

(MW)

São Paulo 5x-3

JV

Q4 2023

$36

5

0

Silicon Valley 12x-1

JV Ready

Q1 2024

$293

14

5

Mexico City 3x-1

JV

Q4 2024

$61

4

0

Dublin 6x-1

JV

Q4 2023

$83

10

10

Madrid 3x-1(1)

JV

Q4 2023

$121

7

2

Milan 7x-1

JV

Q4 2023

$109

3

0

Paris 13x-1

JV

Q4 2023

$247

14

14

Madrid 3x-2

JV

Q1 2024

$45

5

0

Warsaw 4x-1

JV

Q1 2024

$113

5

0

Warsaw 4x-2

JV

Q1 2024

$23

5

0

Frankfurt 16x-1

JV

Q2 2025

$192

14

14

Tokyo 13x-2

JV

Q4 2023

$44

10

0

Seoul 2x-1(2)

JV

Q1 2024

$166

12

2

Osaka 4x-1

JV

Q1 2024

$150

14

0

Capacity Under

123

48

Development

Operational

JV

Open

188

162

Data Centers (3)

Total Portfolio(4)

311

210

The Three Pillars of ESG (1)

Our Future First sustainability strategy inspires us to dream of a better future.

EnvironmentSocial

Governance

Awards and recognition

Do what it takes to protect the

planet

  • Achieved a 23% Reduction in operational emissions from 2019 base-line, making material progress toward our Global 2030 Climate- Neutral Goal aligned with a
    Science-Based Target
  • 96% Renewable Coverage globally against our 100% Renewable Energy Goal and over 90% every year since 2018
  • Leveraging Green Finance to align our investments. Since 2020, issued $4.9B in Green Bonds
  • Equinix was named to CDP's A List in 2022

Do more for each other to

unleash potential

  • Partnering with organizations to advance digital inclusion through the launch of the Equinix
    Foundation with a $50M contribution by Equinix
  • Building a Diverse and Inclusive Culture and Company with 9
    EECNs, 35 WeAreEquinix teams, and 13% YOY increase in women employees globally
  • Promoting Health and Wellness and a Culture where All Employees Thrive, drove higher adoption of our EAP and aligned global benefits for a diverse workforce
  • Connecting Our Communities with $2M+ Donations and
    Grants and 37% increase in volunteering

Do what's right to

lead the way

  • Board ESG Oversight, with 40% of the Board Members women
  • Global Ethics and Responsibility,
    100% completion of Anti- bribery and Corruption Training
  • Aligning executive compensation for VP-leveland above tied to our sustainability progress
  • Public Policy & Advocacy, Leader of the EU Climate-NeutralDC
    Pact
  • Promoting Supply Chain
    Sustainability & Diversity, engaging suppliers on climate change and ESG

In 2022, we received recognition for our sustainable operations, innovations and commitment to building an ethical, inclusive place to work:

  1. Data derived from FY 2022 Equinix CSR Report published on April 27, 2023

