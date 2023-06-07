Advanced search
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC.

(EQIX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-06 pm EDT
742.23 USD   -1.44%
Equinix to Host Analyst Day on June 21, 2023
PR
06/06Transcript : Equinix, Inc. Presents at Nareit’s REITweek: 2023 Investor Conference, Jun-06-2023 11:00 AM
CI
06/02Report to Show U.S. Hiring Still Strong; WSJ Interviews Minneapolis, Chicago and Cleveland Fed Presidents
DJ
Equinix to Host Analyst Day on June 21, 2023

06/07/2023 | 08:02am EDT
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that its 2023 Analyst Day will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The event is designed to give investors, financial analysts and industry analysts an opportunity to hear from members of the Equinix leadership team who will discuss the opportunity in the digital infrastructure marketplace and the company's differentiated position to capture that opportunity as it enables customers to access all the right places, partners and possibilities. In addition, the company will provide insight into our evolving platform capabilities, our industry-leading go-to-market engine, and how all of this is expected to translate into durable and differentiated value creation for our investors, customers and the communities in which we operate.  

The event will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at http://investor.equinix.com. During the event, management will provide an update on the company's long-term financial outlook. Executive presentations from the event will be posted to the Investor Relations website on the evening of Wednesday, June 21.

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.)

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-equinix-to-host-analyst-day-on-june-21-2023-301844320.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
