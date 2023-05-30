Advanced search
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC.

(EQIX)
05-26-2023
729.15 USD   +3.10%
08:02aEquinix to Speak at Upcoming Nareit REITweek Conference
PR
05/25Deutsche Bank Adjusts Equinix Price Target to $775 From $760, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/23Equinix Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Nareit REITweek Conference

05/30/2023 | 08:02am EDT
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that Simon Miller, Chief Accounting Officer, will present at Nareit REITweek Conference on Tuesday, June 6 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company®. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-equinix-to-speak-at-upcoming-nareit-reitweek-conference-301835279.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.


All news about EQUINIX, INC.
08:02aEquinix to Speak at Upcoming Nareit REITweek Conference
PR
05/25Deutsche Bank Adjusts Equinix Price Target to $775 From $760, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/23Equinix Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/23Equinix, Inc. Appoints Resignation of Karl Strohmeyer as Chief Customer and Revenue Off..
CI
05/23Renewable Energy Groups Neoen, Prokon to Begin Construction of Finnish Wind Farms
MT
05/23EQUINIX, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/18Argus Research Adjusts Price Target on Equinix to $795 From $720, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/12Equinix Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12Equinix, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
05/10MainOne, an Equinix Company expands global interconnection capabilities using Equinix F..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINIX, INC.
