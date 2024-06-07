The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Equinix, Inc. (“Equinix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EQIX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Equinix is the subject of a report released by Hindenburg Research on March 20, 2024, titled: “Equinix Exposed: Major Accounting Manipulation, Core Business Decay And Selling an AI Pipe Dream As Insiders Cashed Out Hundreds of Millions.” According to the report, Hindenburg’s “investigation, which included a review of financial and litigation records and interviews with 37 former Equinix employees, industry experts and competitors, revealed that Equinix manipulates its accounting for AFFO (“adjusted funds from operations”), the key profitability metric for REITs. We estimate this metric was overstated by at least 22% in 2023 alone.”

