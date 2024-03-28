Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Equinix, Inc. (“Equinix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EQIX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 20, 2024 Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Equinix “manipulates its accounting” for its adjusted funds from operations, overstating the metric by approximately 22% in 2023.

On this news, Equinix’s stock price fell $19.70, or 2.3%, to close at $824.88 per share on March 20, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 25, 2024, the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of California.

If you purchased Equinix securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

