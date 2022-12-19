Advanced search
MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Citi Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference

12/19/2022 | 08:02am EST
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that Charles Meyers, President and CEO, will present at the Citi Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. MST.

The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-equinix-to-speak-at-upcoming-citi-communications-media--entertainment-conference-301705588.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
