Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) between May 3, 2019 and March 24, 2024. Equinix, Inc. describes itself as a “a digital infrastructure company.”

The Allegations: Rosen Law Firm is Investigating the Allegations that Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Equinix manipulated its financials to reduce operational expenses and boost Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”); (2) Equinix oversold power capacity and did not warn of the risks associated with this practice; (3) Equinix lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Equinix, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 1, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

