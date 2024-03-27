The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Equinix, Inc. (“Equinix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EQIX) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 20, 2024 Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Equinix “manipulates its accounting” for its adjusted funds from operations, overstating the metric by approximately 22% in 2023.

On this news, Equinix’s stock price fell $19.70, or 2.3%, to close at $824.88 per share on March 20, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 25, 2024, the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of California.

