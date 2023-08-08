Equities EQIX US29444U7000
|774.49 USD
|+0.03%
|-4.08%
|+17.90%
|Aug. 04
|Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Equinix to $885 From $870, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Aug. 03
|Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Equinix to $720 From $700, Maintains Equalweight Rating
|MT
Transcript : Equinix, Inc. Presents at 9th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit, Aug-08-2023 12:00 PM
Today at 02:00 pm
Presenter SpeechUnknown Analyst (Analysts)All right. Well, I guess it's afternoon now. So good afternoon, everyone...
Equinix, Inc. is one of the world's leading operators of data processing centers. The group offers hosting and interconnection services primarily to content management companies, telecommunication service providers, and finance companies, allowing them optimal and secure deployment of their information technology infrastructures. At the end of 2022, Equinix, Inc. had 248 data processing centers worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (46.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (32.3%) and Asia/Pacific (21.6%).
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
774.27USD
Average target price
828.60USD
Spread / Average Target
+7.02%
Sector Other Specialized REITs
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.89%
|72 445 M $
|-13.20%
|85 549 M $
|-23.40%
|45 038 M $
|+18.79%
|36 595 M $
|-20.62%
|23 856 M $
|+22.17%
|17 928 M $
|-5.33%
|9 199 M $
|+21.47%
|2 771 M $
|-29.83%
|2 001 M $
|-0.09%
|1 287 M $