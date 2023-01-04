Advanced search
    EQIX   US29444U7000

EQUINIX, INC.

(EQIX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-04 pm EST
680.15 USD   +2.66%
2022Equinix : 5 Trends That Will Change Australia's Digital Landscape in 2023
PU
2022Media Alert : Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Citi Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference
PR
2022Deutsche Bank Adjusts Equinix's Price Target to $725 From $680, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Transcript : Equinix, Inc. Presents at Citi's 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment Conference, Jan-04-2023 03:30 PM

01/04/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Well, good afternoon, and for those of you streaming in, welcome back to Citi's 2023 Communications, Media and Entertainment Conference. And for those of you I haven't met, I'm Mike Rollins, and I...


All news about EQUINIX, INC.
2022North American Morning Briefing: Investors Angst -2-
DJ
2022Network Modernization : A How-To Guide
PU
2022TD Securities Downgrades Equinix to Hold From Buy With $750 Price Target
MT
2022BNP Paribas Initiates Equinix With Outperform Rating, Price Target is $886
MT
2022North American Morning Briefing: Investors Wary -2-
DJ
2022Sector Update: Financial Stocks Ending Slightly Higher Tuesday Afternoon
MT
2022Sector Update: Financial
MT
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINIX, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 257 M - -
Net income 2022 735 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 85,2x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 62 940 M 62 940 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,60x
Nbr of Employees 10 944
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EQUINIX, INC.
Equinix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EQUINIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 680,15 $
Average target price 737,54 $
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles J. Meyers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith D. Taylor Director-Finance & Administration
Peter F. van Camp Executive Chairman
Milind Wagle Chief Information Officer
Joubine Dustzadeh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINIX, INC.1.14%61 307
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.58%40 012
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.2.55%29 566
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-1.07%23 647
W. P. CAREY INC.0.15%16 283
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED0.00%14 440