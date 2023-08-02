Equities EQIX US29444U7000
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-08-02 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|805.63 USD
|+0.06%
|-0.91%
|+22.99%
|Aug. 02
|Transcript : Equinix, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2023
|CI
|Aug. 02
|Equinix projects quarterly revenue below estimates, shares slip
|RE
Transcript : Equinix, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon, and welcome to the Equinix Second Quarter Earnings...
Company Profile
Equinix, Inc. is one of the world's leading operators of data processing centers. The group offers hosting and interconnection services primarily to content management companies, telecommunication service providers, and finance companies, allowing them optimal and secure deployment of their information technology infrastructures. At the end of 2022, Equinix, Inc. had 248 data processing centers worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (46.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (32.3%) and Asia/Pacific (21.6%).
Calendar
2023-10-31 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Ratings for Equinix, Inc.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
805.63USD
Average target price
813.24USD
Spread / Average Target
+0.94%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Specialized REITs
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+22.99%
|75 301 M $
|-10.03%
|89 148 M $
|-21.11%
|46 945 M $
|+23.03%
|36 923 M $
|-18.46%
|24 722 M $
|+23.65%
|18 016 M $
|+2.13%
|10 078 M $
|+20.90%
|2 792 M $
|-11.04%
|2 547 M $
|0.00%
|1 331 M $