Equinix, Inc. is one of the world's leading operators of data processing centers. The group offers hosting and interconnection services primarily to content management companies, telecommunication service providers, and finance companies, allowing them optimal and secure deployment of their information technology infrastructures. At the end of 2022, Equinix, Inc. had 248 data processing centers worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (46.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (32.3%) and Asia/Pacific (21.6%).

Sector Specialized REITs